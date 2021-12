In this new world of Meta, I’m going to go meta and make a neologism. It is. “neoinsaniae.” It means: a new madness. The most recent one is the phrase “20 times less,” which, while you know what it means, i.e.: one twentieth’ or 5%, it is not a logical operation. Of course, 1/20 times less is fine. The “x times less” meme is leveraging the laziness of writers and is spreading like a fungus over the financial media.

