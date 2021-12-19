ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 Protocols Send Home Additional Americans From Short Course World Championships

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 Protocols Send Home Additional Americans From Short Course World Championships. One day after USA Swimming announced that COVID-19 protocols knocked Lydia Jacoby and Katie Grimes out of the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, the governing body revealed that...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

AFP

Nadal tests positive for Covid in latest blow for tennis legend

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Australian Open next month where was expected to make his comeback to major competition after months of injury. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months, forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
SwimInfo

Russia and United States Tie for Gold in Men’s 200 Medley Relay; U.S. Men Lower American Record

Russia and United States Tie for Gold in Men’s 200 Medley Relay; U.S. Men Lower American Record. Prior to this week, there had never been a tie for the gold medal in a relay at the Short Course World Championships, but it has now happened twice at the 2021 edition of the meet in Abu Dhabi. Four days after the U.S. and Canadian women tied for gold in the 400 freestyle relay, the Russian Swimming Federation and the United States finished in equal marks of 1:30.51 in the men’s 200 medley relay.
SPORTS
KBTX.com

Gastaldello Earns Silver at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Beryl Gastaldello earned a silver medal in the 100m individual medley Sunday at Short Course World Championships at Etihad Arena. Gastaldello placed second in the 100m IM with a time of 57.96 for her first individual medal at the wold championship meet. Five-time...
SPORTS
SwimInfo

Ilya Borodin, Yu Yiting, Claire Curzan Set World Junior Records in Abu Dhabi

Ilya Borodin, Yu Yiting, Claire Curzan Set World Junior Records in Abu Dhabi. Three world junior records were set during the fifth evening of finals at the Short Course World Championships, with two of the three swimmers earning individual silver medals for their efforts while the other qualified second for her own final. The record-setters were China’s Yu Yiting in the women’s 200 IM, the USA’s Claire Curzan in the women’s 100 butterfly and Russia’s Ilya Borodin in the men’s 400 IM.
WORLD
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Canada Wins Three Gold Medals with Pickrem, MacNeil, 800 Free Relay (Day Five Women’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Canada Wins Three Gold Medals with Pickrem, MacNeil, 800 Free Relay (Day Five Women’s Recap) Over the past six years, Canada has become one of the powerhouse nations of women’s swimming, and that was on full display on day five of the Short Course World Championships as the Canadians surged to three gold medals. First, Sydney Pickrem defeated the field for gold in the women’s 200 IM, and then Maggie MacNeil blasted a world record while leading a 1-2 finish for Canada (with Kylie Masse) in the 50 backstroke.
SWIMMING & SURFING
KBTX.com

Pickrem, Casas Claim Gold at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem made her first trip to the podium, claiming individual Gold in the 200m IM, while Shaine Casas helped the 4x50m medley relay team tie for first and set a new American record at FINA Short Course World Championships Monday, held at Etihad Arena.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Anchorage Daily News

Lydia Jacoby tests negative after close virus contact leads to withdrawal from short-course world championships

Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby of Seward missed out on one of her strongest events at the world short-course swimming championships in Abu Dhabi over the weekend due to a COVID-19 close contact. According to FINA, the international federation overseeing water sports, seven competitors tested positive for COVID-19 last week....
PUBLIC HEALTH
SwimInfo

After Nine Years, Recent Disappointments, Daiya Seto Remains 400 IM Short Course World Champion

After Nine Years, Recent Disappointments, Daiya Seto Remains 400 IM Short Course World Champion. When Daiya Seto was 18, he won his first short course world title in the 400 IM. He had not been an Olympian yet, having just missed out on Japan’s squad for the London Games, but he had enough in the short course pool to pull away from Hungarian legend Laszlo Cseh and claim gold in Istanbul.
SWIMMING & SURFING
virginiasports.com

Three Virginia Swimmers Medal Monday at FINA Short Course World Championships

ABU DHABI – Virginia had three swimmers win medals on Monday at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Junior Kate Douglass won her fourth medal of the championship, taking bronze in the women’s 200-meter individual medley. Douglass swam the fastest time in the event as the top qualifier with a 2:04.24 from prelims. She placed third to earn bronze in her only individual event of the week with a time of 2:04.68 in finals.
VIRGINIA STATE
SwimInfo

Maggie MacNeil Crushes World Record for Short Course Worlds Gold in 50 Back

Maggie MacNeil Crushes World Record for Short Course Worlds Gold in 50 Back. Canada’s Maggie MacNeil is best known for her skills in butterfly, and she is the long course world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly. She has even made some noise in sprint freestyle, both in college and in relays on the international stage. But she has incredible underwater dolphin kicks, and that skill translates into short course backstroke. Indeed, MacNeil showed those abilities Monday in Abu Dhabi as she stormed to gold in the women’s 50 back, and she destroyed the world record in the process.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas. COVID-19 made a significant impact on the Short Course World Championships this week in Abu Dhabi as numerous big-name swimmers were forced to miss events or pull out of the entire meet because of COVID-19 protocols, either a positive test or close contact with a swimmer who tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SwimInfo

Claire Curzan Lowers 100 Fly World Junior Record During Grueling Final Night at Short Course Worlds

Claire Curzan Lowers 100 Fly World Junior Record During Grueling Final Night at Short Course Worlds. The busiest swimmer during the final session of the Short Course World Championships was 17-year-old American Claire Curzan. The Cary, N.C., native had already won individual bronze in the 50 butterfly (setting an American record in the process) and three relay medals (including one gold) before she raced in four finals during the two-and-a-half-hour finals session Tuesday. She ended up with two more medals, a gold and a bronze, plus a world junior record.
CARY, NC
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap) On the final day of the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock secured a gold medal and a new world record in the men’s 1500 freestyle, and in the very next event, Italy’s Alessandro Miressi edged out American Ryan Held to win gold in the men’s 100 free. Later, Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki came from behind to win the fourth short course world title of his career in the 200 back, and Nic Fink lowered his own American record to edge out Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Alia Atkinson Officially Calls Time on Distinguished Swimming Career

Alia Atkinson Officially Calls Time on Distinguished Swimming Career. Alia Atkinson has officially retired from swimming following the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships, ending one of the most illustrious breaststroke careers of her era. Atkinson, 33, made the announcement on Instagram. The Texas A&M grad (and athletics hall of...
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

SW Biweekly – Shaine Casas: Back On Track As A New World Champion – On Sale Now!

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Shaine Casas. Just last season, he was the talk of college swimming. He won three individual events at NCAAs to go along with his U.S. national title from 2019. But as the eyes of the swimming world turned toward the Olympics, Casas was out of the picture. After turning pro in September, things have changed, and he is now a world champion. Also featured is Ryan Held, who broke a streak of bad timing with an individual World Championships medal and a relay gold; The Texas Longhorns are looking unstoppable in the upcoming 16th Men’s National Title; Klete Keller could testify against fellow coup plotters from the Jan. 6 insurrection; Villanova’s Milly Routledge keeps “proving them wrong”; Commentary piece on why allowing Lia Thomas to compete at NCAA Championships would establish an unfair setting; Taylor Bruck details struggle with an eating disorder; Adam Peaty reflects on beginning and ending a chapter in his life; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and more!
SWIMMING & SURFING

