ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom with late charge

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bHEH_0dR1EzWE00
Alpine Skiing - FIS Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Alta Badia, Italy - December 19, 2021 Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates after winning the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picked up his first World Cup giant slalom title of the season after a thrilling victory in Alta Badia, Italy on Sunday.

In 2019, Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian man to win the Alta Badia giant slalom and a flawless second run earned him glory in northern Italy once more with a time of 2:25.04.

Swiss Marco Odermatt, looking to become the fifth man to win the first three giant slalom events of a World Cup season after victories in Solden and Val d'Isere, came second, 0.31 seconds behind.

"I am really happy," Kristofferson told Eurosport. "GS (giant slalom) has been a struggle this last year. I knew this year was going to be better.

"We have improved so much after Solden. Val d’Isere was a step in the right direction. I made some changes to the skis two days ago, and the second run was amazing."

Austrian Manuel Feller finished on the podium last weekend and made it 10 World Cup top-three finishes after storming back late in his second run to come third, 0.37 seconds behind Kristoffersen.

Mathieu Faivre has ended up on the podium in four of his last seven giant slaloms including winning world championship gold in Cortina 2021, and the Frenchman led after the first run, but a disastrous second run dropped him to 16th.

Odermatt still leads the overall giant slalom World Cup standings, and will have another shot at victory in Alta Badia on Monday.

Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristofferson
Person
Manuel Feller
Person
Henrik Kristoffersen
Person
Mathieu Faivre
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
94.3 Jack FM

Alpine skiing – Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom with late charge

(Reuters) – Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picked up his first World Cup giant slalom title of the season after a thrilling victory in Alta Badia, Italy on Sunday. In 2019, Kristoffersen became the first Norwegian man to win the Alta Badia giant slalom and a flawless second run earned him glory in northern Italy once more with a time of 2:25.04.
SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Olympic favorite Odermatt wins giant slalom by big margin

Three victories and one second-place result across four races at three different resorts. Marco Odermatt's recent performance makes him the undisputed favorite for a gold medal in giant slalom at the upcoming Beijing Olympics. “It's amazing,” Odermatt said after his latest victory on Monday in Alta Badia, which came by...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giant Slalom#Alta Badia#Norwegian#Swiss#Austrian#Frenchman
realvail.com

Radamus matches career best with sixth in Alta Badia giant slalom

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Sunday issued the following press release on River Radamus of Edwards tying his career best on the World Cup circuit — a sixth-place finish in giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy:. Surrounded by breathtaking Dolomite mountains in Italy, River Radamus tied his...
EDWARDS, CO
740thefan.com

Alpine skiing-Impressive Odermatt extends World Cup lead with Alta Badia win

ALTA BADIA, Italy (Reuters) – Marco Odermatt won the second Alta Badia giant slalom in comprehensive fashion as the Swiss extended his lead in the alpine skiing World Cup standings on Monday. Second behind Norway’s Henrik Kirstoffersen in Sunday’s race in the Dolomites resort, Odermatt claimed his third victory...
SPORTS
Vail Daily

Thomas Walsh podiums at St. Moritz Para Alpine Skiing World Cup, Radamus nabs another top 10 in Alta Badia

2018 Paralympian Thomas Walsh captured a podium spot with his third place slalom finish on Monday at the St. Moritz Para Alpine Skiing World Cup. “It might not be about the results at this point in my progression, however, it’s nice to be rewarded a little for my hard work thus far,” the 26-year old wrote on his Facebook page after the event.
VAIL, CO
kfgo.com

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin secures 72nd World Cup in Courchevel giant slalom

(Reuters) – American Mikaela Shiffrin crushed the opposition in Tuesday’s giant slalom in Courchevel in France to claim her 72nd alpine skiing World Cup victory. The 26-year-old was in a league of her won in the opening run in the French resort and kept things under control in the second to clinch her third World Cup win this season and second in a giant slalom.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin triumphs in Courchevel giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin looked in absolute control in Courchevel, France, as she claimed her second straight Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom victory on Tuesday (21 December). The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic gold medallist was flawless in both runs on the Emile Allais course to finish 0.86 seconds ahead of Sara Hector of Sweden.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy