A crime that had many people divided happened in January 2019. This is when actor Jussie Smollet claimed that he was a victim of a hate crime in Chicago coming from a Subway restaurant late that night. There were so many dynamics that really didn't add up, but we wanted to potentially have his back as who would make up a story like that. Today after several days of deliberation the verdict was finally handed down.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO