Paul Whelan's family stays focused on his release as he nears 3 years in Russian detention

Switzerland has handed over a Kremlin-linked tech specialist to the U.S. who is believed to have a “wealth of knowledge” about Moscow’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, Bloomberg reports. Swiss authorities offered their help to the U.S. when they apprehended Vladislav Klyushin in March as he arrived in the Alps for a family ski trip. Klyushin is the owner of M13, a cybersecurity and media-monitoring company whose services have been used by the Russian presidential administration and government. An M13 employee was among the 12 Russian nationals charged in the U.S. in connection with election interference. U.S. authorities have said Klyushin is wanted for allegedly conducting multi-million dollar insider trading, but the Russian’s lawyer believes the U.S. is after the Kremlin-connected specialist because he has political “information of interest.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO