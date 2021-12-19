ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Paul Whelan's family stays focused on his release as he nears 3 years in Russian detention

By Jennifer Hansler
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Nearly three years after her brother was detained in Moscow, Elizabeth Whelan is keeping her eye on the goal: bringing him home. Paul Whelan, a US citizen and former Marine, was detained at a Moscow hotel on December 28, 2018, and arrested on espionage charges, which he has consistently...

