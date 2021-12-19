ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

4 Things Experts Taught Us About Eating for Better Sleep in 2021

By Jessica Estrada
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqcbY_0dR1Ch5e00

From your mattress to how much coffee you chugged during the day to your bedroom’s mood lighting, there are so. many. things. that can affect our quality of sleep, and that includes the food that we eat, too. Thankfully, this year we learned a ton about eating for better sleep from our go-to RDs and sleep experts to help us step up our game in 2022. This includes the optimal times to eat without messing with your sleep cycle and what healthy, melatonin-rich snack one RD recommends keeping stashed on your nightstand for pre-bedtime snacking.

Ahead, find the top four nuggets of wisdom we learned about eating for better sleep worth taking into the new year.

1. Eat at least two hours before bedtime

We know that what we eat can impact our sleep quality, but when we eat can also affect our circadian rhythm, aka our 24-hour rhythm of activity. Sophie Bostock, PhD, also widely known as The Sleep Scientist, previously told Well+Good that the brain takes in signals from the outside world to keep the body in sync with its environment. Eating is one of those signals that tells the brain that it’s time to get to work and digest the food, not rest. So, if you eat a late dinner too close to your bedtime, when your head hits the pillow your body doesn’t know it’s time to wind down and rest because it’s busy processing your meal.

For optimal sleep, Rebecca Robbins, PhD, a Harvard-trained sleep researcher and a sleep scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, says the ideal time to eat dinner is at least two hours before bed.

2. Be consistent with mealtimes

On that same note, not only is it important to allow your body plenty of time to digest your food before you go to sleep, eating your meals at the same time every day can also contribute to better quality zzzs. This is because the body loves consistency, and sticking to roughly the same mealtimes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day as well as maintaining a regular bedtime helps keep the circadian rhythm steady because you’re working with it rather than against it, which can lead to chronic health problems.

"The [biological] clock exists to predict when to react, eat, drink, mate, and essentially survive,” Maj. Allison Brager, PhD, a neuroscientist in the U.S. Army and sleep specialist for Molecule, previously told Well+Good. “If the clock has predictability with predictable mealtimes, life is good,” she says. “We know this to be true because the number one threat of night shift work is weight gain, obesity, and metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes.”

3. Eat more sleep-friendly foods

If you’re really trying to elevate shut-eye time, incorporating foods that help promote better sleep into your weekly meal plan is definitely a good idea. Luckily, there are lots of them, so you can mix things up and keep your palate enticed. In particular, foods high in tryptophan such as salmon, edamame, and spinach are known to increase relaxation hormones and leave you feeling sleepy post-meal.

And, there’s one food in particular that nutrition and wellness expert Samantha Cassetty, RD, recommends for a restful night’s sleep: walnuts. Specifically, she suggests snacking on them before bed. Why? Walnuts are a great source of tryptophan, the relaxing mineral magnesium, and melatonin, a necessary hormone for quality sleep, which all work together. “If you think of your brain as having an on/off switch, magnesium is part of the machinery that turns the switch off,” Cassetty previously told Well+Good. “This helps you fall asleep; meanwhile, the rise in melatonin levels are making you feel sleepy, too. They work in different ways, but they both facilitate quality sleep.”

Not into walnuts? Pistachios are also packed with melatonin.

4. Reach for healthy midnight snacks

That said, no matter if you’re consistent with your mealtimes, there are bound to be days (such as after a particularly sweaty workout) that you wake up in the middle of the night hungry. RDs say you don’t have to tough it out until breakfast, reaching for a healthy midnight snack is a great idea as long as you’re opting for ones that aren’t difficult to digest and won’t mess with your sleep (we’re looking at you, sugar).

Other midnight snacks to avoid include alcohol, caffeinated teas, and any liquid really to prevent frequent trips to the bathroom. So, what should you snack on at night? RD-approved picks include tart cherries, pumpkin seeds, cottage cheese, kiwi, and banana with peanut butter for their sleep-promoting properties. The key is to keep the snack light. If you’re thirsty, RDs point to warm milk or a cup of chamomile tea to help soothe you back to sleep.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Why RDs Are Infatuated With Fonio, the Protein-Rich Grain That’s Great for Skin, Sleep, and Gut Health

You’ve eaten your way through endless farro salads, love every style of barley soup, and cannot stop finding new uses for quinoa. But now, you’re looking for another grain to add to the rotation. Enter fonio, the gluten-free West African grain packed with nutrients and delicious flavor. Chefs love it just as much as health experts: Fonio is easy to make and super versatile, plus it's packed with plant-based protein, and touts major benefits for skin, sleep, digestion, and more.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

How To Wind Down for Better Sleep—Especially if You’re an Introvert

Picture the pinnacle of social exhaustion: Perhaps, you’ve just spent four hours at a work holiday party, meeting the humans behind a bunch of Zoom squares IRL for the first time. Or, maybe you had a day of reconnecting with family members you haven’t seen in two, time-blurred pandemic years. It would seem that hitting the hay would be the most obvious solution—but once you get into bed, your body seems to say, Not so fast. For introverts, in particular, the draining nature of being social can leave you, paradoxically, chasing sleep.
HEALTH
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Walking May Be Just As Good For Your Heart As Running

You’ve probably heard that sitting is the new smoking, and that exercise can help lower the risk of heart disease. But if you’re under the impression that in order for cardio to count, it has to be high intensity like running, you may be delightfully surprised to learn that walking for a healthy heart could be all you need. It has a similar impact on the risk reduction of high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and coronary heart disease, according to a study in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology.
FITNESS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Problems#Nutrition#Fat People#Sleep Cycle#Rd#Harvard#Women S Hospital
marthastewart.com

Foods and Drinks to Avoid When You're Struggling with Anxiety and Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress are caused by several different things and can often be influenced by lifestyle, environmental, and biological factors. Because of this, treatment options must be tailored to the individual patient and may include therapy, medication, and lifestyle changes. For some, these shifts might also include watching what you eat or drink. Ahead, several foods and beverages that negatively impact stress and anxiety.
NUTRITION
Real Simple

Does Drinking Coffee Really Dehydrate You? We Asked Dietitians

According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee daily, with the average coffee drinker consuming more than three cups each day. If you tend to spend more time sipping coffee instead of water throughout the day, you might be asking the question: Does coffee dehydrate you?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee For Energy & Sleep Might Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let's talk about caffeine. According to the National Coffee Association, we're drinking more coffee than ever:. According to a study of 2,259 Hungarians on the...
DRINKS
WTAX

For better sleep, borrow the bedtime routine of a toddler

If you want to sleep better, you’ll want to adopt the bedtime routine of a toddler. Data shows regular bedtimes help improve toddler sleep, and that it’s equally important for adults and should be consistent across weekdays as well as weekends. You should also take a hot bath before bedtime, as a comprehensive study published in 2019 found taking a hot bath or shower one or two hours before a planned bedtime significantly shortened the time it took to go to sleep. Next you should apply lotion, as massage therapy has been shown to improve sleep in children and in adults—and applying lotion and giving yourself a bit of a massage each night may act as a close approximation to getting a massage. Finally, wrap up your routine with a language-based activity like reading—as it’s been shown to relax both children and young adults. (PopSci)
KIDS
healththoroughfare.com

How Yoga Can Help You Sleep Better

Sleep disorders are common and surprisingly complex. They aren’t just about not being able to fall asleep or waking up in the middle of the night. Sleep issues can range from difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings during the night, waking up too early in the morning, and/or experiencing unrefreshing sleep. Many people try to cure their insomnia with sleeping pills, pills and more pills. But what if you could get the same results by simply performing a few bedtime yoga poses?
WORKOUTS
Health

What Are the Types of Narcolepsy? Sleep Experts Explain the Differing Presentations of This Sleep Disorder

Narcolepsy is often portrayed in film and entertainment in ways that make light of this sleep disorder, researchers report. What's more, on-screen images typically fail to depict narcolepsy's various presentations and diversity of symptoms, according to the nonprofit Project Sleep. So let's set the record straight: there are two main types of narcolepsy, but only one is associated with episodes of cataplexy, a sudden loss of voluntary muscle control.
MENTAL HEALTH
doctortipster.com

How to use a weighted blanket to get better sleep

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Weighted blankets help you to sleep better. And they are way more than just happy blankets. These weighted blankets are specially designed to apply slight, comfortable pressure over your body. It is like being wrapped in a comfy hug all night long.
HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Better sleep for better health

We may not think about sleeping as a healthy behavior like we would exercising or eating a healthy diet, but we probably should. Sleep can play a key role in health and wellness, and studies show that many of us just aren’t getting enough of it. “Short sleep and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

9 Expert-Recommended Stress Toys for Anxiety To Help You Find Your Chill

A few years ago, fidget spinners could be found anywhere from classrooms and work desks to nightstands. Though they were intended to be a concentration tool for people who struggle with attention deficit disorders, fidget spinners soon became widely known as a helpful tool for assisting all folks with feelings of overwhelm, boredom, or deep thought. And fidget spinners are just one of many stress toys for anxiety available to help you find inner grounding.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy