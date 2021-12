The Kid Laroi opens up about the final moments of Juice Wrld’s death when the two were traveling with several others on a plane from Los Angeles to Chicago. In the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, which premiered on HBO last Thursday (Dec. 16), The Kid Laroi reflected on the final moments of witnessing Juice Wrld’s death on Dec. 8, 2019. The late Chicago rapper died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago. He was 21.

