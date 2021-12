A 60-year-old Salina man was arrested on requested charges of burglary and felony damage to property after an incident at the Salvation Army Community Center. Officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army Community Center, 1137 N. Santa Fe, at 8:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a burglary in progress, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When officers arrived, they found the glass shattered on the east doors and Michael Fagan, 60, of Salina, exiting the doors.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO