Honor Roll: Grade 7, 1st Marking Period 2021-2022

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State senior forward Asia Strong was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. Strong registered her second double-double of the season to help Wichita State pick up a crucial road win at North Texas last Friday. The South Bend, Ind., native tied a season high with 17 points, while pulling down a new career-best 15 rebounds in the come-from-behind win. She was 8-for-15 from the floor and added two assists.

