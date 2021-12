As far as getting the job done and accomplishing their goals, the Dallas Cowboys checked most of the boxes on Sunday’s trip to a half-empty MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys recorded their third straight win by notching four turnovers in their third straight game to power a 21-6 win against the hapless New York Giants. The victory puts them on the coveted 10-win plateau, and the team can now start focusing on the playoffs.

