Kangol Kid of the pioneering hip-hop group UTFO (Untouchable Force Organization) has reportedly passed away following a battle with colon cancer. He was 55. The MC's death was reported by Rolling Stone on Saturday (Dec. 18). The passing comes after Kangol, born Shaun Fequier, was diagnosed with stage four cancer colon cancer back in February. In March, he appeared on PIX 11 News in New York City and spoke openly about what he was dealing with. In recent months, however, his health appeared to deteriorate, though he remained in good spirits. Last month, he underwent another surgery at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.

MANHASSET, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO