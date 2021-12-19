ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's Tuchel worried about player safety

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0csS_0dR1AoCJ00
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - December 19, 2021 Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is interviewed before the match Reuters/Phil Noble

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the Premier League are playing a dangerous game with player safety after the London club were forced to play their 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.

Chelsea were left angry and disappointed after their request to postpone Sunday's game was rejected despite seven COVID-19 cases in their camp, including Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi. read more

Tuchel is concerned about the growing number of infections in his squad and believes that by travelling together and sharing a dressing-room, there is a strong possibility of more.

"We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players, but I'm not so sure we did this today," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"If we have tomorrow and the next test, the next positive, I would like to speak to the Premier League about what they expect," the German added.

"We were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, we were in meetings together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop if we keep on doing this."

Tuchel fears they could be without more players for Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final at Brentford.

"If they make us play against Brentford, shall we not arrive or not train? What should we do?"

The Chelsea manager feels the club made a strong case for the Wolves game to be postponed.

"We applied for not playing. It was rejected... it is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players," he said before the match.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru and Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton Wanderers#League Cup#London Club#The Premier League#Molineux#Sky Sports#German#Wolves
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

“I don’t care about the point”- Thomas Tuchel breaks Chelsea’s performance down against Wolves in 0-0 finish

It has been a hard few weeks for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel in the ongoing English Premier League campaign. After leading the league for the first 13 weeks, the Blues from London have lost the way in the English top-flight. Ever since the draw against Manchester United, the team has failed to win the game with the ease they used to. Also, the COVID-19 and injuries have started to haunt the German manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Reveals the Extent of Chelsea's Recent Covid-19 Crisis

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed the extent of his side's recent Covid-19 chaos. The Blues were only able to select 17 players in their matchday squad for their 0-0 draw against Wolves on Sunday, with the club experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases that adds to their list of injuries.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel includes eight academy players in training

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has added at least eight Chelsea academy players into his training squad. The Blues are preparing to take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Despite being ravaged by COVID-19 positive cases in the squad, Chelsea had to play out a 0-0 draw with Wolves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy