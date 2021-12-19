ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin says he will not vote for Build Back Better: 'This is a no'

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhlXe_0dR1AA5N00

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he will not vote for President Biden ’s "mammoth" climate and social spending bill, essentially killing the White House's top legislative priority.

"I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't. I tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," he told guest host Bret Baier. "This is a no on this legislation."

"I have tried everything I know to do," he added, closing the door on Democratic hopes that he might be persuaded to change his mind.

He said he had worked "diligently" on the bill, meeting with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other colleagues to find a way forward, but he added that he remains extremely concerned about inflation, the $29 trillion federal debt and a surge in new infections caused by the omicron variant of COVID-19.

"When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now — I’ve always said this, Bret. If I can’t go home to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it," he said.

Manchin said Biden knew that he had serious concerns about how the 2,000-plus-page bill was shaping up.

"He knows that I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had," he said. "The thing we should all be directing our attention toward is the variant of COVID we have coming back at us in so many different aspects and different ways. It’s affecting our lives again."

Manchin also warned that rising inflation could "really harm a lot of Americans," especially lower-income or impoverished Americans.

"So I think that’s where our attention needs to be directed toward immediately," he said.

Manchin’s definitive statement opposing the bill comes as a surprise to fellow Senate Democrats who expected that talks between the West Virginia centrist and Biden would continue this week.

Biden in a statement last week said that Manchin had "reiterated his support" for spending $1.75 trillion on the Build Back Better bill, pledging that "we will advance this work together over the days and weeks ahead."

But Manchin distanced himself from that optimistic statement at the end of last week, telling reporters it was Biden’s and not his.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement early Sunday afternoon that Manchin's reversal was sudden — and that he went back on a framework that he presented to Biden just last week that the White House believed "could lead to a compromise acceptable to all."

"If his comments on FOX and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position, and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate," Psaki said in a statement.

"Just as Senator Manchin reversed his position on Build Back Better this morning, we will continue to press him to see if he will reverse his position yet again, to honor his prior commitments and be true to his word," she said.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who on Friday told The Hill that he thought Manchin could be convinced to support the legislation, on Sunday said he wants to force his colleague to vote against it.

“We've been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month. But if he doesn't have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, slammed Manchin in a statement.

“Walking away from BBB [Build Back Better] is essentially ignoring the crises in front of us that demand action. It’s the height of irresponsibility and betrayal,” she said.

Manchin said he had a major problem with Democratic colleagues setting early sunsets for popular items such as the enhanced child tax credit to keep the overall cost of the bill at around $2 trillion. He argued that would have masked the true impact of the bill on the deficit and debt.

"Everyone still has the aspirational things they want to do," he said. "They say, 'Can we still make this fit? We’ll just cut it down to two years versus 10 years. We’ll cut this one to four years versus 10 years or one year versus 10 years.'"

"That’s not being genuine as far as I’m concerned with my constituents in West Virginia," he said.

Manchin noted that a recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of the bill requested by Senate Republicans showed that Build Back Better would cost more than $4.5 trillion over the next decade if all its provisions were renewed.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who asked the CBO score to score the full cost of the bill if its provisions were extended over 10 years, applauded Manchin’s announcement.

“I very much appreciated Sen. Manchin’s decision not to support Build Back Better, which stems from his understanding of the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the bill,” he said Sunday.

Manchin reiterated many of the points he made on Fox in a statement released shortly after his appearance.

“Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation,” he said.

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” he added. “I cannot take that risk with a staggering debt of more than $29 trillion and inflation taxes that are real and harmful to every hard-working American at the gasoline pumps, grocery stores and utility bills with no end in sight.”

Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, also said he has a major problem with the climate-related provisions in the bill intended to bolster renewable energy sources and phase out fossil fuels.

“If enacted, the bill will also risk the reliability of our electric grid and increase our dependence on foreign supply chains,” he said.

He argued that “the energy transition my colleagues seek is already well underway” and noted that Congress has already “invested billions of dollars into clean energy technologies.”

His statement also pointed to growing tension with China and Russia as another reason not to pass a huge social spending bill.

“Our ability to quickly and effectively respond to these pending threats would be drastically hindered by our rising debt,” he said, referring to the aggressive posture taken by Russia toward Ukraine and China toward Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Joseph Choi and Scott Wong contributed to this report, which was updated at 12:15 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Axios

Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda. Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package. Catch up...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bernie Sanders
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Build Back Better#The White House#Democratic#Omicron#Covid#Americans
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

White House memo: You're better off now

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office. Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame...
POTUS
POLITICO

Not good for Dems: Stephanie Murphy's decision to retire should alarm House Democrats. It's not like other recent retirement decisions.

The third-term Florida Democrat revealed her decision first to POLITICO. What happened: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a third-term lawmaker and leading centrist, revealed to our Sarah Ferris that she would not seek reelection to her central Florida House seat. She's far from the first Democrat to announce retirement, but you need to think about this decision quite differently. Compare Murphy, who won her seat in 2016, to others:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Why Democrats are stuck with Joe Manchin – even as he keeps foiling Biden’s agenda

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate spent plenty of time cursing Sen Joe Manchin’s name after he came out against their proposed Build Back Better legislation, and with good reason. With only 50 votes in the upper chamber, Democrats need every member of their caucus to vote in line, and, as a conservative Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Mr Manchin has become the gatekeeper for any Democratic policy. Even if he weren’t the 50th vote, as chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, he would hold an incredible amount of power.But as the White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy