Peyton Manning Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the 49ers in Week 14, but quarterback Joe Burrow played one of the best games of his young career.

The 25-year-old completed 25-of-34 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL legend Peyton Manning watched and highlighted Burrow's performance on his latest episode of Detail, which airs on ESPN+.

"Great quarterback play by Joe Burrow in this game giving his team a chance to win the game," Manning said. "Impressive decision making, accuracy, and competitiveness—all of those things. Really fun to watch. Great job by Joe Burrow."

Manning also praised the chemistry between Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The full episode is worth watching, Bengals fans. Watch a clip if the show below.

