ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How melting sea ice increases wildfire risk in the Northwest

By Courtney Flatt
opb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew atmospheric research has found melting sea ice in the Arctic increases the risks for wildfires on the West Coast. Northwest researchers have found climate conditions in one part of the world can cause climate changes far away. Specifically, melting sea ice can be an important predictor for wildfire...

www.opb.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s climate disasters revealed an east-west weather divide, with one side of the country too wet, the other dangerously dry

Alongside a lingering global pandemic, the year 2021 was filled with climate disasters, some so intense they surprised even the scientists who study them. Extreme rainstorms turned to raging flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe, killing over 200 people. Across Asia, excessive rainfall inundated wide areas and flooded subway stations in China. Heat waves shattered records in the Pacific Northwest, Europe and the Arctic. Wildfires swept through towns in California, Canada, Greece and Australia. And those were only a few of the extremes. In the U.S. alone, damage from the biggest climate and weather disasters is expected to total...
ENVIRONMENT
kernvalleysun.com

How wildfires threaten the ecosystem and fishing

Here in the Kern River Valley, the threat of wildfires is always a concern, and every year the residents, visitors and seasonal workers must live with this threat. We plan, get things ready to move out in case we must leave and find homes for our animals if we have any. It is part of our way of life here in the valley.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Tracking of nearctic seabirds surprises scientists with diverse migratory paths from shared breeding site

As the Arctic and the oceans warm due to climate change, understanding how a rapidly changing environment may affect birds making annual journeys between the Arctic and the high seas is vital to international conservation efforts. However, for some Arctic species, there are still many unknowns about their migration routes. Using telemetry to solve some mysteries of three related seabird species—the pomarine jaeger, parasitic jaeger and long-tailed jaeger—scientists discovered they took different paths across four oceans from a shared central Canadian high Arctic nesting location. As predators and kleptoparasites that steal prey caught by other animals, jaegers are critical components of marine and terrestrial food webs. These new tracking data add to growing evidence linking marine biodiversity in the Arctic region and the high seas to inform large scale marine biological diversity management in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy