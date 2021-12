Millennials and Gen Z are ushering in the “Great Resignation” period in which more young adults are taking control of their professional lives to prioritize freedom and affordability, and for many, that could mean relocating to find affordable housing. A survey by Coldwell Banker reveals that over half (51%) of Americans ages 18 to 34 reported a willingness to accept reduced pay or a new job with a lower salary to move to a new location with a lower cost of living, Insider reports.

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO