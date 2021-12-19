ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Schools extends mask mandate into spring semester

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
School mask mandates (WSB-TV)

As officials monitor the spread of the omicron variant in Georgia, at least metro Atlanta school district says it will keep its mask mandate in place.

The DeKalb County School District announced that it will require masks for all students and staff to start the spring semester.

The district said it did a survey on mask policy for the spring semester. According to its data, 56% of the 668 students who responded said they preferred the mask mandate and 80% of the 6,000 employees also preferred it.

DeKalb County Schools are currently on winter break and will return to the classroom on Jan. 4.

The district will continue to offer its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics when school returns.

At the beginning of the school year, Channel 2′s Lori Wilson sat down with DeKalb Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Watson-Harris about the mask mandate.

Watson-Harris said the school has been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other committees.

“We also have a medical advisory committee that are leaders in our community and our medical community, and I trust them very much,” she said in August. “We will continue to monitor the data monitor the science, monitor the comfort level throughout our district and make changes as necessary.”

