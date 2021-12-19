25 Best Pop Albums of 2021

The year 2021 in hip-hop is everything that 2020 wasn’t. There are lopsided chances that your favorite artist dropped something to end the sound drought of last year due to the pandemic, whether it’s sample-sized song packs from artists like Tierra Whack and Cordae, tag-teamed efforts crafted by duos like Blxst and Bino Rideux or studded solo joints from frenemies like Kanye West and Drake. With that in mind, you can’t fully salute the fruits of something without acknowledging its inception from scratch. So, it’s time to look at the talented producers that planted the seeds for those sounds to flourish.

