Lacey City Council member and Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt says farewell to the council this month after serving on it for 12 years. Although her final council meeting was Thursday, she still has a few city events to attend, including a farewell celebration at 5:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Next month, her position No. 4 seat on the council will be filled by Robin Vazquez, who defeated Emma McSharry in the general election.

LACEY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO