Artificial Intelligence in Accounting Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Xero, AppZen, KPMG, Botkeeper

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial Intelligence in Accounting market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Artificial Intelligence in Accounting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period...

www.lasvegasherald.com

VentureBeat

Deloitte: Why the chip shortage is lasting so long

If a single $1 chip isn’t available, it could hold up the shipment and sale of a device, appliance, or vehicle worth much more, according to a new report by accounting and consulting firm Deloitte. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the spike in demand in the recovery, the semiconductor industry...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Future of Unicorns in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - A comprehensive study by Key Players: Lucidworks, Reonomy, Labelbox

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 33 pages on title 'Future Unicorns in Artificial Intelligence (AI)' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as People.ai, Lucidworks, Reonomy, Labelbox, Rokid, Brain Corporation, Flybits, Zetigold, Synthego, Human API ETC.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Dairy Testing Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

According to the report "Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety (Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides), Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Dairy Testing Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Increase in consumer awareness regarding the safety and quality of food products, stringent regulations imposed by the regulatory bodies, and increased in the global dairy trade, have been driving the global dairy testing market.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in Trading Market is Going to Boom with Aitrades, Kavout, Auquan, WOA, Techtrader

The ' Artificial Intelligence in Trading market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Artificial Intelligence in Trading derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Artificial Intelligence in Trading market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Conversational Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Conversational Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Oracle, Nuance Communications, SAP, Tibco Software & Saffron Technology etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

5G Printed Circuit Board Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | ATandS, Tripod, MEIKO, Kinwong

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global 5G Printed Circuit Board Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G Printed Circuit Board market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial AR Platforms Market by 2021-2027 with Profiling Key Players Apprentice, Atheer, AugmentedPro, Augmentir, DAQRI, Inscape AR, PaleBlue

The Industrial AR Platforms Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Corporate Finance Transformation Consulting Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bottled Spring Water Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| Nestle, Isbre Holding, Danone

A new statistical surveying study titled Bottled Spring Water Market investigates a few critical features identified with Bottled Spring Water Market covering industry condition, division examination, and focused scene. Down to earth ideas of the market are referenced in a straightforward and unassuming way in this report. A far-reaching and exhaustive essential investigation report features various actualities, for example, improvement factors, business upgrade systems, measurable development, monetary benefit or misfortune to support peruses and customers to comprehend the market on a global scale.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Workspaces Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants MURAL, Sococo, Bluescape

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Workspaces Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Miro (formerly RealtimeBoard), MURAL, Sococo, Bluescape, Walkabout, Fresboard, MeetingWall, MeetingSphere, CafeX Spaces, DEON, Meetmeeting & Mezzanine by Oblong etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Crop Management Software Market worth Observing Growth | Agrivi, Cropio, Easy Keeper

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Croptracker, FarmSoft, Agrivi, Cropio, EasyKeeper, Farmbrite, Vertical Solutions, AgData, Farm Matters & AgriXP etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Certificate Authority Market projected to reach $226 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Certificate Authority Market by Component (Certificate Types & Services), SSL Certification Validation Type (Domain Validation, Organization Validation, & Extended Validation), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global certificate authority market is estimated to account for USD 127 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 226 Million, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2026. The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of the certificate authority market include an rise in instances of HTTPS phishing attacks, increasing instances of malware and file-based attacks, rising concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, and stringent mandatory regulations and compliances.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

CRM for Small Businesses Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | HubSpot, Zapier, Insightly

Latest released the research study on Global CRM for Small Businesses Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. CRM for Small Businesses Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the CRM for Small Businesses. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Zapier (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), Freshworks (India), Mopinion (Netherlands), HubSpot (United States), Pipedrive (United States), Insightly (United States), Capsule (United Kingdom), Streak (United States) and Bitrix24 (United States).
SMALL BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Interferometric Modulator Display Market Shaping from Growth to Value | LG Display, Liquavistar, Visionect

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Interferometric Modulator Display Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Interferometric Modulator Display market outlook.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Game Development Platform Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Buildbox, Unity, Unreal Engine

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Game Development Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Buildbox, Unity, Unreal Engine, ARKit, Amazon Lumberyard, CryEngine, GameMaker, Kivy, Blender, Godot, Construct, RPG Maker VX Ace, Cocos2d, PlayCanvas, GameSparks, Stencyl, JMonkeyEngine, Starling Framework & Torque3D etc.
VIDEO GAMES
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market study with 134+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG, Karamba Security, Guardtime & Utimaco GmbH.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ethernet Hubs Market May See Big Move | Cisco, Siemens, Rockwell Automation

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Ethernet Hubs Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Ethernet Hubs market outlook.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Tag Management Solution Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027 | Key Players Adobe Launch, Ensighten, Tealium, Piwik PRO, Commanders Act, OpenX, ObservePoint, Qubit

The Tag Management Solution Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

North America IT Services Market projected to reach $660.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.6%

According to a new market research report "North America IT Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Telecom Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Business Function, and Vertical - Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the North America IT Services market size is expected to grow from USD 459.2 billion in 2021 to USD 660.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The flexibility and agility of IT Services models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers-IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, CISCO, and Wipro-are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally.
BUSINESS

