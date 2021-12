Verizon and Google Cloud are working together to bring the power of the cloud closer to mobile and connected devices at the edge of Verizon's network. With Verizon 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge, Verizon plans to bring Google’s compute and storage services to the edge of the local network enabling the bandwidth and low latency needed to support real-time enterprise applications like autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation. The companies expect that this combination of Verizon's private On Site 5G and private 5G Edge with Google Distributed Cloud Edge will enable enterprises in industries from retail to manufacturing to unlock the power of 5G and mobile edge computing and gain operational efficiencies, higher levels of security and reliability, and improved productivity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO