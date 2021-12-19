ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reverse Logistics Market is Booming Worldwide | C.H. Robinson, UPS, FedEx, DB Schenker

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Reverse Logistics Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Electric System Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Automotive Electric System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Automotive Electric System Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Automotive Electric System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Conversational Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Conversational Systems Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Google, Cognitive Scale, IBM, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Oracle, Nuance Communications, SAP, Tibco Software & Saffron Technology etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Certificate Authority Market projected to reach $226 million by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 12.3%

According to a new market research report "Certificate Authority Market by Component (Certificate Types & Services), SSL Certification Validation Type (Domain Validation, Organization Validation, & Extended Validation), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global certificate authority market is estimated to account for USD 127 Million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 226 Million, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2026. The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of the certificate authority market include an rise in instances of HTTPS phishing attacks, increasing instances of malware and file-based attacks, rising concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, and stringent mandatory regulations and compliances.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market 2022 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing Services Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Research and...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Kids Bikes Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Haro Bikes, Giant, Diamondback

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Kids Bikes Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Trek Bikes, Schwinn Bicycles, Haro Bikes, Giant, Diamondback, Titan Bikes, Cleary Bikes, Kawasaki, Huffy Corporation, Kent, Micargi Bicycles, Mongoose, Phenix, Pigeon & Forever etc.
BICYCLES
Las Vegas Herald

Rheology Modifiers Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% from 2021 to 2027 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as increasing application areas of the modifiers, along with ongoing focus the deep and ultra-deep-water drilling and growing production of the shale gas and crude oil exploration are responsible for driving the growth of the rheology modifiers market. The factors such as increasing adoption of rheology modifiers in the industries like oil and gas, cosmetics and personal care and paint and coating along with many benefits like improved electrolyte tolerance, increased shelf life and less prone to the dripping are also increasing the demand for the rheology modifiers across the globe.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Third-Party Risk Management Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Lock Path, Metric Stream, Nasdaq Bwise

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Third-Party Risk Management Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, LockPath, MetricStream, Nasdaq Bwise, Resolver, SAI Global, Rsam, IBM, Optiv, Quantivate & RapidRatings etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Intel, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG

The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market study with 134+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman (TowerSec), SBD Automotive & Ncc Group, Argus, BT Security, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Trillium, Secunet AG, Karamba Security, Guardtime & Utimaco GmbH.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Workspaces Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants MURAL, Sococo, Bluescape

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Virtual Workspaces Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Miro (formerly RealtimeBoard), MURAL, Sococo, Bluescape, Walkabout, Fresboard, MeetingWall, MeetingSphere, CafeX Spaces, DEON, Meetmeeting & Mezzanine by Oblong etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Location Analytics Market projected to reach $29.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.8%

According to a new market research report "Location Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the location analytics size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2021 to 29.9 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. The location analytics industry is driven by increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools. However, rising in the use of location-based applications and use of location data and analytics to fight COVID-19 further contributes to the growth of the location analytics market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Interferometric Modulator Display Market Shaping from Growth to Value | LG Display, Liquavistar, Visionect

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Interferometric Modulator Display Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Interferometric Modulator Display market outlook.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Inflight Internet Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Inmarsat, Viasat, Rockwell Collins

Latest released the research study on Global Inflight Internet Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Inflight Internet Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Inflight Internet Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nokia (Finland), Gogo Inflight Internet (United States), Inmarsat (United Kingdom), Viasat (United States), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (United States), OneWeb (United Kingdom), Rockwell Collins (United States), Thales Group (France), SITA (Switzerland) and Honeywell (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Crop Management Software Market worth Observing Growth | Agrivi, Cropio, Easy Keeper

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop Management Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Croptracker, FarmSoft, Agrivi, Cropio, EasyKeeper, Farmbrite, Vertical Solutions, AgData, Farm Matters & AgriXP etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

North America IT Services Market projected to reach $660.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.6%

According to a new market research report "North America IT Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Telecom Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Business Function, and Vertical - Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the North America IT Services market size is expected to grow from USD 459.2 billion in 2021 to USD 660.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The flexibility and agility of IT Services models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers-IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, CISCO, and Wipro-are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Tag Management Solution Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027 | Key Players Adobe Launch, Ensighten, Tealium, Piwik PRO, Commanders Act, OpenX, ObservePoint, Qubit

The Tag Management Solution Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Alternative Tourism Market Worth Observing Growth:JTB Corporation, Frosch, AndBeyond

The Global Alternative Tourism Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, JTB Corporation, Frosch, AndBeyond, Intrepid travel & Travelopia.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ethernet Hubs Market May See Big Move | Cisco, Siemens, Rockwell Automation

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Ethernet Hubs Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Ethernet Hubs market outlook.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Domestic Express Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 | UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, FEDEX, ZTO EXPRESS

Latest released the research study on Global Domestic Express Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Domestic Express Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Domestic Express Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS) (United States),DEUTSCHE POST AG (Germany),FEDEX CORPORATION (United States),S.F. HOLDING (China),JD LOGISTICS (China),ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) (China),YAMATO HOLDINGS (Japan),YUNDA HOLDING (China),ROYAL MAIL (United Kingdom),YTO EXPRESS GROUP (China).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

RFID Tag Chips Market is Booming Worldwide with NXP, Alien, Impinj, STMicroelectronics

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global RFID Tag Chips Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are NXP, Alien(US), Impinj, STMicroelectronics, HUADA Semiconductor, Shanghai Quanray Electronics & Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Canned Soup Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Canned Soup Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Canned Soup market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Canned Soup industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS

