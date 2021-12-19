ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain and Logistics for B2B Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Maersk Group, DB Schenker, Delhivery

Las Vegas Herald
 2 days ago

Latest update report on Supply Chain and Logistics for B2B Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Supply Chain and Logistics for B2B industry. With the classified Supply Chain and...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

North America IT Services Market projected to reach $660.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.6%

According to a new market research report "North America IT Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Telecom Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Business Function, and Vertical - Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the North America IT Services market size is expected to grow from USD 459.2 billion in 2021 to USD 660.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The flexibility and agility of IT Services models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers-IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, CISCO, and Wipro-are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Third-Party Risk Management Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Lock Path, Metric Stream, Nasdaq Bwise

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Third-Party Risk Management Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Bitsight Technologies, Genpact, LockPath, MetricStream, Nasdaq Bwise, Resolver, SAI Global, Rsam, IBM, Optiv, Quantivate & RapidRatings etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Textile Market 2022, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Construction Textile Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Construction Textile market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Construction Textile industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Tag Management Solution Market | Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027 | Key Players Adobe Launch, Ensighten, Tealium, Piwik PRO, Commanders Act, OpenX, ObservePoint, Qubit

The Tag Management Solution Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial AR Platforms Market by 2021-2027 with Profiling Key Players Apprentice, Atheer, AugmentedPro, Augmentir, DAQRI, Inscape AR, PaleBlue

The Industrial AR Platforms Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Location Analytics Market projected to reach $29.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 13.8%

According to a new market research report "Location Analytics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the location analytics size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2021 to 29.9 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. The location analytics industry is driven by increasing use of spatial data and analytical tools. However, rising in the use of location-based applications and use of location data and analytics to fight COVID-19 further contributes to the growth of the location analytics market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IT Spending in Financial Services Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "IT Spending in Financial Services Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The IT Spending in Financial Services market research report illuminates current and future industry trends. The study also includes a detailed geographical analysis, which gives readers a complete picture of the market's regional evolution. This analysis could be used by market participants to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. The market report includes a list and analysis of competitors, as well as a strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing market dynamics.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

5G Printed Circuit Board Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | ATandS, Tripod, MEIKO, Kinwong

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global 5G Printed Circuit Board Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G Printed Circuit Board market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Bitcoin Technology Market Overview 2027 By Size, By End-user, and By Region | Key Players Blockstream, Coinbase, Coinify, GoCoin, Factom, Unocoin, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, itBit

The Bitcoin Technology Market report effectively provides key characteristics of the global investment market, population analysis, companies planning mergers and acquisitions, and interested or new vendors in the review of reputable global markets via research institutes. The study describes a detailed market examination that includes an overview, production, manufacturers, dimensions, revenue, price, consumption, growth rate, plans, and technological advancement. The most recent market intelligence report covers all critical aspects of this industry, emphasizing the growth drivers and lucrative opportunities that will contribute to the industry's expansion over the forecast timeframe.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Domestic Express Service Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 | UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, FEDEX, ZTO EXPRESS

Latest released the research study on Global Domestic Express Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Domestic Express Service Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Domestic Express Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS) (United States),DEUTSCHE POST AG (Germany),FEDEX CORPORATION (United States),S.F. HOLDING (China),JD LOGISTICS (China),ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) (China),YAMATO HOLDINGS (Japan),YUNDA HOLDING (China),ROYAL MAIL (United Kingdom),YTO EXPRESS GROUP (China).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ai in Hospital Management Market is Booming Worldwide | Google, Intel Health, Optum, Deloitte

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Ai in Hospital Management Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ai in Hospital Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

PVC Pipes Market SWOT Analysis by Leading Key Players - Astral, Amanco, Polypipe Plc

The PVC Pipes Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of PVC Pipes industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd (China), Astral Polytechnik Limited (India), Polypipe Plc (UK), Advanced Drainage Systems (US), Amanco (Brazil), National Pipe and Plastics (US) & Egeplast A. S (Turkey).
MARKETS

