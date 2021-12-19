B2B Exhibitions Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Deutsche Messe, Tarsus Group, RELX Group

According to a new market research report "North America IT Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services, and Telecom Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, Business Function, and Vertical - Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the North America IT Services market size is expected to grow from USD 459.2 billion in 2021 to USD 660.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. The flexibility and agility of IT Services models would support the IT service needs of enterprises. The leading CSPs/hyperscalers-IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Accenture, CISCO, and Wipro-are expected to increase their CAPEX primarily for data center expansion to support the increasing workload for their internal and external stakeholders. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and growing need to control and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. The emerging technologies, such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction which is ultimately leading to the growth of the cloud computing market, globally.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO