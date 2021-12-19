ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: UK cases surge as 12,133 additional Omicron cases confirmed

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The UK recorded 12,133 more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday, a 21 per cent jump on the day before.

The total number of Omicron cases is now at 37,101, with 10,059 cases of the variant recorded on Saturday.

The new data comes after health secretary Sajid Javid indicated on Sunday morning that he had not ruled out plans for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas.

He told Sky News that ministers were discussing the latest coronavirus data “almost on an hourly basis” with scientific advisers.

He also confirmed that Parliament would be recalled over the Christmas break if the government wanted to introduce further restrictions.

Health chiefs Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance briefed the Cabinet on Saturday that more restrictions will be needed to stop hospital admissions reaching 3,000 a day in England.

A record number of booster jabs, 830,00, were administered on Saturday.

