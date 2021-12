We all have to harbor a little bit of hope. Especially when it comes to love. How can you venture into the unknown with the risk of humiliation without a sense of resolve and risk, the smoldering belief that you can achieve your aim and be with the person your heart so desperately wants. This feeling is perhaps expressed no better in folk-rock music than in the meaning behind the lyrics of Bob Seger’s lively single, “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” from his 1980 record, Against the Wind—Seger’s 11th studio LP and his fourth with the Silver Bullet Band.

