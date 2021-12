The ending of “The Witcher” Season 2 introduces a legion of new antagonists who are all hunting down Ciri (Freya Allan), as she becomes the No. 1 target in the Continent, thanks to her mysterious, reality-jumping powers. Luckily, she’ll be protected by Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), who reunited and seemed to bury the hatchet, and their simmering romance, after Yennefer’s betrayal — at least for now.

