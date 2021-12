Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. The Nielsen Streaming Rankings appear to have shifted their schedule and are now even a further week behind unless they catch up at some point. For the week of November 8th through 14th, Netflix’s Locke & Key was the only genre entry in the Top 10 for originals. It slipped to the Number 7 slot with 409 million minutes of viewing, but that one has already been renewed for a third season. In the Top 10 movies, the MCU film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings became available on Disney+ and shot up to Number 2 with 1.1 billion minutes viewed. And Jungle Cruise returned to the Top 10 for Disney+ placing at Number 3 with 908 million minutes viewed. Following are all the sci fi and fantasy entries on the streaming charts for the week (the number in parenthesis is the prior week rank):

