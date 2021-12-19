ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers Makes the New York Times Crossword

By Melanie Conklin, Wisconsin Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tony Evers went to Twitter to offer help to constituents with the New York Times daily crossword puzzle on Friday. “Let me know if you need any help on today’s @NYTimes crossword,” he tweeted from his campaign account. In the dozen...

Evers’ New Legislative Maps Retain GOP Advantage

Gov. Tony Evers said the latest redistricting plan his office submitted to the state Supreme Court would create more competitive districts in Wisconsin, but the governor’s plan would still preserve a Republican advantage in the Legislature. Evers and others submitted proposed maps to the court on Wednesday as part...
Vos Can’t Say When Election Probe Will End

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Tuesday he doesn’t know how much longer an investigation he spearheaded into the 2020 election will go on, or whether it may need more than its initial, $680,000 taxpayer-funded budget to complete. Vos called for the investigation shortly after the November 2020...
Group Pushes Evers to Oust John Chisholm

Gov. Tony Evers has received a petition asking for the Milwaukee County’s district attorney to be removed from office. The call for action comes weeks after it was discovered that one of the office’s prosecutors recommended a bail of $1,000 for a man who authorities say later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade, killing six people.
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Unemployment Rate Ties All-Time Record Low

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today celebrated the state’s continued strong economic standing as the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data showing the state’s preliminary unemployment rate tied for a record-low 3 percent in November. This is down 0.2 percentage points from October’s rate of 3.2 percent and tied with the previous record-low 3 percent unemployment rate in November of 2018.
Evers’ Smart Move on Political Maps

Gov. Tony Evers may have just out-maneuvered Republicans at their own game. But maybe not. Evers submitted redistricting maps to the state Supreme Court yesterday which comply with the court’s order to deviate as little as possible from current maps. And yet his maps also achieve pretty much the same projected partisan split as the maps created under his nonpartisan People’s Maps Commission.
Gov. Evers, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Sign Compact Amendment Permitting Event Wagering

ST. CROIX RESERVATION — Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman William Reynolds of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin today celebrated their signing of a historic compact amendment allowing St. Croix operated casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin to offer event wagering on sports and non-sports events. The signed amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.
Governor Tony Evers Tours Stratatech production facility with DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim, UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank

MADISON, Wis. – Last week Gov. Tony Evers toured the Stratatech production facility in Madison and observed a product demonstration with Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim and UW–Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank. Stratatech Corporation (“Stratatech”), a subsidiary of Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company, manufactures...
Joel Brennan Leaving Evers’ Administration To Head GMC

Joel Brennan is leaving his powerful post in Governor Tony Evers‘ administration to become president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. He will replace retiring president Julia Taylor. Brennan, a Milwaukee native, is currently Secretary of the Department of Administration. He was appointed to the post in Dec. 2018 and...
Gov. Evers Announces Largest Positive GAAP Balance in Wisconsin State History

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced today that the state’s General Fund recorded the largest positive balance in Wisconsin state history at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Last year, the governor announced that for the first time since the state began publishing its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) in 1990 the state’s General Fund was no longer running a deficit. The report released today shows the state has a GAAP positive balance for the second consecutive year in a row. The positive balance increased from $6.7 million at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year to a record high of $1.18 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Gov. Evers and DHS Announce FEMA Support for Wisconsin Hospitals

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is sending a 20-person team from the U.S. Navy to support Bellin Health’s COVID-19 response in the Green Bay area. This assistance is critical for supporting hospitals and health care systems that are at or nearly at capacity. FEMA’s support was secured in collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and Wisconsin Emergency Management.
Democrats’ Revolving Door Swings Again

Democratic Rep. Gordon Hintz gave his family — wife Liz and young children Beatrix and Gethin — an early Christmas present last week. The Assembly minority leader won’t be spending the next year on the road, making and taking non-stop fundraising phone calls, interviewing and recruiting Democratic candidates for Nov. 8 elections and working on strategy with aides to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for re-election next year. Hintz announced that he will step down next month as leader of the 38 Assembly Democrats, who will soon pick a new leader.
Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Battalion Chief Sean Slowey

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #147 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Fri., Dec. 17, 2021, in honor of Battalion Chief Sean Slowey of the Milwaukee Fire Department, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, at the age of 68, after a battle with brain cancer related to his service.
Gov. Evers Announces More Than 20,000 Farmers Receive $50 Million Through 2021 Farm Support Program

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today, with the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Department of Revenue (DOR), announced more than 20,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $50 million through the 2021 Farm Support Program. This is the third round of the Farm Support Program which provides direct aid payments to Wisconsin farmers who experienced economic losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the governor has directed $100 million to support Wisconsin farmers through this program.
Assembly Democrats Elect Neubauer As Leader

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly have elected new leaders to guide the party in the chamber for the rest of the current legislative session, including the lead up to the 2022 election. Lawmakers chose Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, as the new assembly minority leader and Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, as...
Wisconsin Democrats Veer Left on the Filibuster

[Madison, WI] – In their quest to outshine one another as the most far-left liberal of the bunch, Wisconsin Democrats can agree on one thing: they want to abolish the filibuster to ram their far-left priorities through the U.S. Senate without opposition. Some of their latest takes include:. “Defund...
