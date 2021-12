Millions of migrant workers trapped in pandemic lockdowns were forced to leave their employers and return home—bearing all the costs even as they often were unpaid for the work they had performed. In the latest episode of The Solidarity Center Podcast, a worker rights advocate in Sri Lanka describes the efforts of the Justice for Wage Theft Campaign, a global effort that includes the Solidarity Center, to push for governmental and employer reforms to ensure migrant workers have access rights fundamental to all workers. “Wage theft was already there, but then during COVID-19, it happened on a mass scale,” Michael Joachim tells Solidarity Center Executive Director Shawna Bader-Blau. Listen to this an all Solidarity Center Podcasts here.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 DAYS AGO