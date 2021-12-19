ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Give The Gift Of Words—And Follow Dorie Clark’s Example

By Michael B. Arthur
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael B Arthur: Dorie Clark makes regular references to her “Mama,” now 84, in her writing. However, she (Dorie) has never taken the time to think systematically about why she appreciates her mother so much. She (Dorie again) eagerly accepted an opportunity to do so, and to do it in the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

The benefits of giving up Christmas

The idea of giving up Christmas may seem shocking, until we learned how it can be a breath of fresh air. Cat Palmer gave up Christmas with her kids! She tells us she wants to give folks permission to ditch things that stress them out, and do what works for their family.
CELEBRATIONS
WVNews

Closing words of the Gift of Light memorial

Guests gathered to honor lost loved ones at the Peoples Hospice Memorial Garden for the annual Gift of Light Ceremony. The service included music, prayer and reading the names of the deceased.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

The Perfect Gift For Kids

The best gift we can give kids during the holiday season is the gift of time. With Christmas being a few days away some parents are still planning and prepping for the perfect Christmas morning for their kids. Tech gifts is always a winner, but what about giving kids our time as a gift. Hindsight is 20/20 the day after Christmas when we realize that some gifts will get thrown to the curb. Some families forgo gifts to help those less fortunate, and that’s a noble act.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Prioritizing Gratitude at Christmas

Sometimes the gifts you receive aren't about you. Be rational—after an exchange you'll end up with a stronger relationship, at the very least. Use gifts as a starting point for a conversation. It just might deepen the relationship. Let's be honest. Christmas gift exchanges can quickly turn into moments...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Friends You're Not Giving Holiday Gifts This Year

When buying gifts for your circle of friends has become more of a chore than a treat, it's time to cut back. "Gift giving usually starts very organically," says Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, but it often balloons as friends get married and have children, and then dwindles as you and your inner circle settle in different towns or states. Eventually, "it has been years since you saw them and the gift exchange by mail that was fabulous in your mid-twenties is starting to feel stale," she says. And while it's not rude to trim your list, it's important to let your friends know in advance. "To give nothing at all, with no background conversation, is a sure way to minimize the relationship," says Smith. Here's how to broach the topic.
LIFESTYLE
Parade

Ask Carrie: Let’s Make Holiday Gift Giving More Meaningful

Here we go again. The holiday giving season is upon us, and too often along with that comes the pressure to buy something—sometimes anything—for an ever growing list of extended family, friends and co-workers. But this year, I’m hoping for something different. While the last two years have...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Business Opportunities#Baseball#Law School
Fast Company

It’s time to kill the taboo of giving secondhand gifts

Would you be willing to give your partner a thrifted sweater this holiday season? How about a used board game for your niece?. Over the past few years, a growing number of Americans, particularly the Gen Z set, have started giving secondhand gifts during the holidays, largely because it’s better for the planet. Research from the online thrift store ThredUp and GlobalData found more than half of consumers are considering alternatives to buying gifts at traditional retailers, including thrifting. And 66% of people (and 72% of Gen Z) are open to receiving secondhand gifts. But the vast majority haven’t been willing to give it a try. The National Retail Federation expects consumers to drop $859 billion this holiday season—the highest amount ever—and the vast majority will be on new merchandise.
ADVOCACY
Focus Daily News

What To Get The Guy In Your Life For Christmas

*Disclosure: I only recommend products I would use myself and all opinions expressed here are our own. We sometime receive products to try and if we like them, we often recommend them. This post may contain affiliate links that at no additional cost to you, may earn a small commission for me.
NFL
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Critical Funding, Toys, and Cars Are on Brandt’s Christmas Gift-Giving List

A joyous, festive time of year, the holidays are about sharing, caring, and spreading joy, not just with your loved ones but also with others. While Jessica Brandt prioritizes giving year-round, she believes the holiday season is an exceptionally special time to give back. As CEO of the Ray Brandt Auto Group and President of the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation, Brandt enjoys leading in a variety of ways—and that includes prioritizing partnerships with local organizations that uplift the children and families of her community.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEBERT: Howard’s priceless gift of simple giving

The Christmas tree was a scrub cedar hacked from the edge of the woods that bordered the farm. Big-bulbed lights, strung in barber pole fashion, generated almost as much heat as the nearby wood stove. Yellowed Christmas cards, saved over the years and perched like doves in the untrimmed branches, served as ornaments.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Society
dailymemphian.com

‘Santa’s Workshop’ gives Binghampton kids, their families gift of the holidays

During a “high-pressure season,” the Binghampton Development Corporation’s annual “Greatest Gift” Christmas store offers families toys at heavily discounted prices. Binghampton Development Corporation Greatest Gift Christmas store. Julia Baker covers neighborhoods for The Daily Memphian. A lifelong Memphian, Julia has lived in Midtown, Cordova, Arlington,...
LIFESTYLE
Omaha.com

5 simple rules to follow when it comes to kids and gift-giving this holiday season

Let’s face it. If you have kids, gifts are a big part of the holiday season. I know we want kids to understand the meaning of the season and the love and joy that the holidays can and do bring, but kids aren’t wired that way. The radiance and anticipation of the Christmas gifts is just too powerful. It’s even hard for some of us adults.  
KIDS
Times-Herald

Home Again: We give to delight, but best gifts aren’t things

I think I’ve been channeling my mother. It’s the only explanation I can come up with. Well, one of two maybe. I’ve gone a little overboard with the Christmas shopping this year. It might be because, like many, last year was so locked-down and disappointing. Something in me wanted to be let loose this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
CELEBRITIES
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
91K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy