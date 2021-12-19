ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs Baltimore Ravens 12/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 2 days ago

The Green Bay Packers will clash with the Ravens in Week 15 of NFL hostilities at M&T Bank Stadium in Green Bay, WI on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay will have the luxury of watching the playoffs opener with a bye status at 10-3 to lead the NFL teams in this...

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s true injury, revealed

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly been in danger of having quarterback Lamar Jackson miss the first game of his career due to injury because of an ankle sprain. However, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, it wasn’t an ankle sprain that the Ravens QB had been dealing with, but rather a bone bruise.
Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens News

The Baltimore Ravens just keep getting wrecked by the injury bug. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson already iffy for today’s big game against the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens got even more crushing injury news this morning. Mere hours before kickoff, the Ravens announced that star cornerback Jimmy Smith...
Look: Brutal Roughing The Passer Call In Packers-Ravens

It wouldn’t be an NFL Sunday without an egregious roughing the passer call. During the Packers-Ravens game, Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh got hit with a terrible roughing call on Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw the ball and Oweh barely even pushed him and the official still flagged him.
What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

(Opening Statement) "It's never easy in this league. And like we told our team; we will always celebrate victories, and there is also a lot take from that game in terms of what we need to improve upon. I think really in all three phases. There is definitely room for improvement. But you have to give Baltimore a ton of credit. I think a lot of teams would have folded when you are down 14 points. You just go for it in your own territory, and their defense came up big. Stopping us, holding us to a field goal to keep it at a two-possession game. Their offense battled back and scored. Certainly, we didn't end the game offensively the way we like to with that three-and-out. And then they were able to score again. But ultimately, our defense made the play when we had to make it. We're certainly happy about winning the [NFC] North again. But also understand, there's three very tough games in front of us."
Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Tying His TD Record

Yesterday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens was a special one for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not only did he lead the team to a win and a third-straight NFC North title, Rodgers made history too. With his three touchdown passes against the Ravens, Rodgers tied Packers legend...
From ‘Oh, no’ to ‘Oh, my God, this is beautiful’: How Jakeem Grant’s record 97-yard punt-return touchdown unfolded for the Chicago Bears

Jakeem Grant estimated he watched the video of his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers “probably a million times” in the last week. Messages from family and friends poured in with the replay, many with the same theme. Ninety-seven yards! But also … 97 yards? “He’s definitely got some guts,” Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet said last week. Or as Grant’s friends ...
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 31-30 loss to Green Bay Packers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 31-30 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: For a second straight week, the Ravens did everything but win an important game. In the short term, the emergence of Tyler Huntley and the ascendance of Mark Andrews can’t be overlooked. But neither can the ...
