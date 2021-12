“We are standing here tonight in a sombre mood, and I think a lot of viewers now will feel that too.” For example, the Dutch prime minister began his speech on Saturday in response to tougher measures against the spread of the omicron variant. “The additional press conference, four days after the previous one, does not bode well. Summing it up in one sentence: The Netherlands will be closed again as of tomorrow, and it will be closed again. This is inevitable due to the wave coming towards us with the Omicron variable.” According to Rutte, intervention is necessary to “prevent the worst”.

