Portland Police Investigating Deadly SE Portland Shooting

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which...
Washington — Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that he will not comply with an information and meeting request from the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, sent Perry a letter on Monday...
NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial asked Tuesday to review testimony of three of four women who said the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse they experienced when they were teenagers. The jury in Manhattan federal court requested the...
The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors weighing the case of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright asked the judge after a full day of deliberations Tuesday what they should do if they can’t reach a verdict. Judge Regina Chu told them to continue...
Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
Chris Noth has been fired from the CBS drama "The Equalizer" amid allegations of sexual assault by two women in 2004 and 2015. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," CBS and Universal Television said in a joint statement to CBS News. Noth, who...
Comments / 0