Is the McCallister Family From ‘Home Alone’ Actually a Cult?

Home Alone is one of the most memorable movies from the 90s, and it is now widely considered a Christmas classic. Although Macauley Culkin’s character, Kevin, is the main focus of the movie, there are other characters who have also left lasting impressions on viewers. Among them is Kevin’s older brother, Buzz. Like lots of other brothers, Kevin and Buzz have a love/hate relationship. As the younger sibling, Kevin often gets on Buzz’s nerves which results in them constantly fighting. One of the most memorable moments between the on-screen siblings occurs when Kevin sees a picture of Buzz’s girlfriend. As soon as he sees the picture, Kevin makes a disgusted face and says, “Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof!”. Even though it’s a relatively quick moment, it’s one that has stuck with many fans. Over the years, there are lots of viewers who wondered about the identity of Buzz’s girlfriend. Little do they know, the story behind the picture is equally as unforgettable at the scene in the movie. Keep reading to find out the truth about Buzz’s girlfriend from Home Alone.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO