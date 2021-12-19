ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

25 Things You Should Never, Ever Do at a Fancy Restaurant

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYdpl_0dR12lIP00 The restaurant industry was all but devastated when the pandemic struck. Though it has still not recovered, food establishments, including fine dining restaurants, are finding new ways to serve customers.

Etiquette -- good manners -- is a code of behavior, a set of (highly variable) rules governing how we should behave, theoretically at least, in order to bring the least offense to our fellow citizens. It's about being polite -- about not imposing on other people or invading their space, about not embarrassing them or yourself.

What is or isn't good etiquette, of course, is fairly arbitrary, and the specifics vary considerably from society to society and even in the same place they constantly evolve, reflecting cultural changes and altered practical concerns.

There are many kinds of etiquette -- the etiquette of the workplace, of the golf course, of the concert hall, of Buckingham Palace. And of course there's the etiquette of the dining table.
Presumably, most people know the basics: use your napkin, keep your elbows off the table, don't shovel your food into your mouth, and such.

A celebrated authority on etiquette, the Emily Post Institute, has published a list of the top 10 table manners , including the aforementioned three. These should be the rule no matter where you're eating, whether it's at a picnic table or a burger joint, or one of the best restaurants in America.

Dining at a fancy restaurant -- one with serious food, attractive design, and formal service -- comes with its own set of rules, though. These are rarified atmospheres, places where people come for a memorable experience and not just good food. They're almost always expensive, too, which means that for at least some of their customers, that experience will be a rarity -- a special treat for a birthday or anniversary or another occasion that won't get repeated very often.

Click here for 25 things you should never, ever do at a fancy restaurant

Bad manners on the part of somebody at the table or near enough to notice can ruin that would-be memorable experience and should be avoided at all costs. Some rules of restaurant etiquette that would once have been commonplace have been largely forgotten today, as even good restaurants grow ever more informal, and even nice, intelligent people focus more on themselves and their cellphones than on others. These are some dining-out etiquette rules than should come back .

They're not the only things we should be aware of when we're enjoying a fine meal in rarified surroundings, though. Remembering these 25 things when we're dining in a fancy restaurant will improve the dining-out experience for everyone there -- ourselves included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE9yZ_0dR12lIP00

1. Dress inappropriately

Even if a restaurant doesn't have a dress code, remember that you're in a nice place where people are probably paying a lot to dine and they might not think that your dirty t-shirt or baggy shorts add to the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4tHs_0dR12lIP00

2. Fail to cancel a reservation

A reservation is a kind of unwritten contract between you and the restaurant. If you can't keep your side of the bargain, let them know as soon as possible. It's considerate to the establishment and to other people who might want the table.

ALSO READ: 20 Big Mistakes Thanksgiving Guests Often Make

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiFXG_0dR12lIP00

3. Sit down without the approval of the host

Hosts juggle complicated seating plans based on servers' stations, special requests, and reservation timing. Wait to be seated, and if you don't like your table, ask to be moved. They'll usually accommodate you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVdFC_0dR12lIP00

4. Pretend you know what unfamiliar dishes are

If the menu lists food terms you don't understand, ask for an explanation. You'll be happier if you don't have to send something back because it isn't what you thought it was, and the kitchen will be too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39j87F_0dR12lIP00

5. Claim to have allergies you don't have

Restaurants take customer allergies very seriously, but allergies aren't the same as simple likes and dislikes. If you just say "I don't like eggs," they'll make sure there are no eggs on the tasting menu. If you say you're allergic to them, a busy kitchen might have to take extra time and trouble to make sure no egg has touched anything you're being served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xCty_0dR12lIP00

6. Ask for too many substitutions

In restaurants with particularly creative chefs preparing highly original dishes, substitutions simply aren't possible. In more conventional places, it's usually fine to ask if you can have mashed instead of baked or ranch instead of blue cheese, but if customizing your order requires more than a couple of changes, you're probably eating in the wrong place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QM0Ru_0dR12lIP00

7. Send the wine back just because you don't like it

If a wine you've ordered has strong off flavors or aromas or flavors -- if, for instance, it's "corked" (having a moldy cardboard smell caused by a chemical called TCA) or tastes unpleasantly raisiny when it's supposed to be dry -- the restaurant will happily replace it with another bottle. Otherwise, you bought it, you own it. (Restaurants will sometimes replace it anyway to keep the diner happy, but it's their call.)

ALSO READ: 21 Ways Restaurants Are Going to Change

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZxYQ_0dR12lIP00

8. Start eating before everyone is served

If everyone's food doesn't come out at the same time, the time differential will likely be a small one and chances are you won't starve to death if you wait until your tablemates are served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Os0cZ_0dR12lIP00

9. Salt and pepper your food before tasting it

Your mother probably told you this. If you're in a good restaurant, the chef probably knows how to season food. Try it first, then add the salt and pepper if you really think it needs it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkkky_0dR12lIP00

10. Tuck your napkin into your collar

If you're afraid you'll drip sauce on your necktie or silk blouse, just lean over your plate a little. Grownups don't need bibs. (The exception, of course, is that staple of seafood houses -- the lobster bib.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQxjc_0dR12lIP00

11. Butter your dinner roll all at once

You wouldn't (we hope) pour soy sauce over all your sushi at once or dip all those croutons in the fondue simultaneously. Proper etiquette is to tear off one bite-size piece of bread at a time and butter it (with the butter knife) just before you eat it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hpvd9_0dR12lIP00

12. Reach across the table

Mom probably told you this one, too. In reaching for something across the table, you invade your companions' space -- and risk knocking over that bottle of red wine.

ALSO READ: Best Restaurants in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyJnC_0dR12lIP00

13. Eat more than your share of a sharing plate

Restaurants, even fancy ones, have the annoying habit of serving odd numbers of items on "sharing plates," when most restaurant parties have even numbers, but that doesn't mean you get the extras. Be generous. Show some restraint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W03Dg_0dR12lIP00

14. Talk too loudly

Chances are pretty good that the other diners in the restaurant have conversations of their own to conduct and probably don't want to be part of yours. Use your indoor voice -- even if you're on a restaurant patio. (If you're in a place with a very high noise level, of course, you'll have to use some volume -- but make sure you're not the loudest thing in the room.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EiTr_0dR12lIP00

15. Argue with your tablemates

The old rule was that you should never talk religion or politics at the table, and there are plenty of other potentially contentious subjects that are best avoided these days, too. People come to restaurants to relax and have a good time, and probably to focus on the food. Leave the strife at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5ipR_0dR12lIP00

16. Talk with your mouth full

Mom again. Nobody wants to see your partially masticated charred rare ribeye or pad Thai -- and, anyway, they won't understand what you're saying if you're talking through whatever it is you're chewing on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMgZU_0dR12lIP00

17. Fix your makeup at the table

Does this really have to be explained? They have nice big mirrors in the restroom.

ALSO READ: Best Restaurants for Christmas Dinner in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b0Kx_0dR12lIP00

18. Pick your teeth at the table

Getting food stuck in your teeth can be very annoying, but not as annoying as watching someone trying to pry it out. If you can't suffer in silence for a while, excuse yourself and head for the restroom. You can check your makeup while you're there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwTMp_0dR12lIP00

19. Make or take phone calls at the table

Yes, yes, we know. It's very important for you to be connected to your office/children/BFF almost constantly -- but a table at a nice restaurant isn't the place to do it. If someone calls you, don't answer (or answer and apologize for not being able to talk until later); and don't initiate a call unless it's an emergency. And no, no texting either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Exz_0dR12lIP00

20. Treat the server rudely

There's just no excuse for this. Servers have a tough job. You're not better than they are just because you're sitting at the table. Ask, don't demand. Be polite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGray_0dR12lIP00

21. Touch or otherwise act inappropriately with the server

This should go without saying, especially in the #MeToo era. Respect your server, and observe sensible boundaries. If you think he or she is flirting with you, remember that that's more likely a technique to get a bigger tip than an expression of burning desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVoMt_0dR12lIP00

22. Ask for too many separate checks

These days, when two people go out together for personal reasons, on a date or just as friends, it's common and perfectly acceptable to ask for two checks and split the bill down the middle (please, none of this "You had the $25 fish and I only had the $19 chicken" stuff). A whole tableful of diners? Forget it.

ALSO READ: Dining-Out Etiquette Rules That Should Come Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442cXa_0dR12lIP00

23. Tip on food only

Some people have somehow gotten the idea that the tip should be based on a percentage of the food cost only, not including the sales tax. This is called nickel-and-diming, and should be beneath you. Anyway, chances are the server needs the extra few bucks more than you do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjwlV_0dR12lIP00

24. Stiff the server

Some restaurants have started including service charges in the cost of their dishes so that servers can be guaranteed a fair working salary. In most places, though, the people who wait on your table work for far less than minimum wage, with the shortfall theoretically made up for by the gratuity. Don't be a skinflint, even if you have complaints about the service. (If you have a truly bad experience with a server, leave a minimal tip -- say 10% -- and let the manager know.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATo2s_0dR12lIP00

25. Linger too long at the table

In Europe, and in some high-end restaurants in this country, your table is yours throughout the lunch or dinner period. The economics of most American restaurants, though, demands that they turn the tables at least once for each meal. Once you've enjoyed your repast and paid the check, it's time to go so that somebody else can enjoy the experience. If you want to keep talking, repair to the bar or lounge.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Do Restaurants Pay to Appear on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'? The Answer Will Surprise You

Calling all food lovers! Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has become one of the most popular food features on the Food Network. Since its inception in 2006, the show has come across restaurants that offer a plethora of different cuisines, with enthusiastic host Guy Fieri giving us the lay of the land. And with a whopping 33 seasons under its belt, the show has yet to lose its momentum.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Order From Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris is a popular steak house chain with over 150 restaurants worldwide. Its many franchises brought accessible fine dining to suburban and city locations, serving up steaks as well as lobster tails and a selection of wines. Thanks to its five-star customer service and inventive kitchen methods, Ruth's Chris has cemented itself as a fan-favorite eatery with a loyal following across the globe.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's What Guy Fieri Eats When He's Not Traveling

Guy Fieri has a serious love affair with food. According to Taste of Home, the chef and personality loves French cuisine, collard greens, chicken and dumplings, cilantro, and so, so much more. He also has a soft spot for vegetables — Fieri grew up eating a mostly-vegetarian diet and now claims to love produce — he even has a favorite veggie. These images paint a stark contrast to the television personality known to chow down on platters of soul food and massive sandwiches on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Good Food#Food Drink#The Emily Post Institute
Mashed

The Surprisingly Practical Reason So Many Old Diners Look Like Train Cars

Although those clickbait news stories about how someone found a potato chip that's the spitting image of Jesus or witnessed George Washington reincarnated as a chicken nugget seem completely crazy, perhaps they're not as bizarre as they seem (via First We Feast). After all, we can all often look to the skies and see patterns in clouds and the stars.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Really Happens When You Send 'Compliments' To The Chef

When you enjoy great service at a restaurant, it's easy to thank your server by leaving a generous tip. Thanking the kitchen staff for a great meal, however, is more of a gray area. Most people tell a server to send their "compliments to the chef," but what does that even mean? In movies like "Ratatouille," it's a pivotal moment in the chef's life — but in reality, according to a Reddit thread at least, sometimes it can be a server yelling the message to a teenager who's working the line, if they get the memo at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Why You'll Never Find Bitter Almonds In A US Grocery Store

Almonds are almonds are almonds ... right? Well, not necessarily, and not knowing the difference may harm you. On most grocery store shelves in the U.S., you can find a type of sweet almond, which is perfectly safe. It's bitter almonds that are dangerous. According to The Spruce Eats, bitter almonds are a variety of sweet almonds that contain hydrocyanic acid, a byproduct of which is an organic version of cyanide. However, despite the cyanide content, bitter almonds are still sold throughout the rest of the world and are even grown in Asia, the Middle East, and even the U.S. — but you can't purchase them for consumption in U.S. grocery stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SPY

Make That Thang Go Pop! The 8 Best Prosecco Bottles That’ll Have You Ditching Champagne

It’s time to celebrate! Yes, even if you have nothing to celebrate. At this point, anything in 202q is worth at least a little bit of a celebration, so we’re here to say that there’s absolutely never a wrong time to pop open one of the best Prosecco bottles money can buy. Whether you’re toasting to your 10th wedding anniversary, your kid graduating from college or the fact that you woke up this morning to see another day, we’re finding reasons to pop bottles nowadays for just about anything because if there’s a will, there’s a way. Plus there’s been...
DRINKS
Mashed

These Are Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Places To Find Holiday Food Gifts

Late this fall, celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern of "Bizarre Foods" fame launched his Substack newsletter, "Spilled Milk," where he discusses a variety of topics and weighs in on important controversies, such as whether KFC or Popeyes is the superior fast food chicken chain. Apparently, for Zimmern, this is a layered question. "I used to be a KFC guy, but the chicken and the sides at Popeyes are better in 2021. Even in airports," he explained in the first issue. Though we wouldn't turn down a three-piece from either chain, we love hearing the chef's take on poultry matters.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The One Kitchen Gadget That The Pioneer Woman Thinks You Should Be Using - Exclusive

Ree Drummond has made a name for herself (that name being The Pioneer Woman, of course) thanks to her cooking prowess. On TV, in cookbooks, on her website, and in her branded lines of cooking, kitchen, and home goods, her life is food-centric, and she wouldn't have it any other way. "My life is really in the kitchen most of the time," she said during a recent Mashed interview. "I hope it shows that I have so much passion for what I do, cooking, having my cooking shows, writing cookbooks. I still, I guess 12 years after my first cookbook, I still love the whole process and hearing from people who are making [my] recipes ... I think when I stop having fun and feeling passionate about it, I probably should pack it up because the passion I feel is sort of my fuel."
RECIPES
Thrillist

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl Might Never Return

Olive Garden is known for a few things. Namely, its never-ending offerings, like soup, salad, breadsticks, and pasta. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end—even those that are supposed to be never-ending. Olive Garden's incoming new CEO revealed that the restaurant may never bring back its never-ending pasta bowl promotion.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Season’s Drinking! 9 Festive Cocktail Recipes From the World’s Best Bars

So far this season, Robb Report’s resident bartender Jason O’Bryan has had you covered with cocktails for your next fête. From Prohibition-era classics, to a yuletide legend to a very strange and alluring holiday cocktail, you haven’t had to look elsewhere to find holiday drinking inspiration. However, we’re doubling down on creative drinks, asking bartenders around the world for what they’re serving to their patrons this December—and they’re sharing with Robb Report readers how they can recreate the cocktails at home.  Connaught Bar, London Crowned the World’s Best Bar for an unprecedented two years in a row earlier this month, this ritzy cocktail...
RECIPES
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Dine In and Get Takeout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Sometimes, you want to enjoy the holidays without the added stress of cooking and trying to impress your relatives—or maybe your kitchen just isn’t equipped to handle all your holiday guests. Or maybe you’re not a Christmas reveler, but still want to eat some good food. Luckily, these restaurants, including brunch hot spot Sweedeedee and the recently relocated Quaintrelle, are open for Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day takeout or dine-in.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

The World’s Top 12 Cheap Wines That Are Actually Worth Drinking

A lot of you have a bone to pick with the best cheap wine and we simply can’t figure out why. Sure, that 1994 you tried on your honeymoon was good, but it didn’t blow your socks off, did it? Or, maybe you only think it was good because you were impressed by the heavy price point. As per a new study conducted by researchers at Basel University in Switzerland, it was found that wine drinkers were more likely to favor a cheaper red wine when lied to about the price. Researchers snagged a couple of bottles ranging from £8, £25...
DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

80K+
Followers
49K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy