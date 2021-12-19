ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK’s fading business confidence amid Omicron spread needs urgent action

By Richard Partington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULKlx_0dR12gsm00

It’s shaping up to be all too familiar. A worsening outlook in the pandemic, a government slow to react, and confidence fading fast among businesses and households.

In many ways Christmas couldn’t come soon enough for Boris Johnson’s government, amid a storm of bad news as the prime minister’s Teflon ability to survive political scandal appears to be deserting him at last. But rather than acting as a distraction, the festive period merely highlights the serious problems facing the British economy that could make matters worse.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been hitting businesses hard, with the hospitality sector suffering from a wave of cancellations and lost trade during what ought to be the busiest time of the year. Meanwhile, inflation is at its highest for a decade, in an unfolding cost of living crisis that will get worse before it gets better.

Both require action. Yet so far the government has been behind the curve, with the cabinet caught in a depressingly familiar conflict between doing the right thing and doing the ideological thing. It ought to be clear by now that stepping up with state support to protect lives and livelihoods has prevented a far worse reckoning for the economy during the pandemic.

Early in the crisis, Rishi Sunak promised to do whatever it takes to steer Britain through, ultimately extending £400bn in support. It was hoped before the emergence of Omicron this would be enough: as the chancellor had grown fond of saying, dire forecasts last year for unemployment to peak at 12% have been confounded. What he fails to stress is how that estimate was based on him scrapping furlough in October 2020, a policy he ditched as the pandemic worsened last winter.

Much has changed since, not least thanks to vaccines, but there is a worrying sense of deja vu. It’s clear that confidence is again draining out of the economy as Omicron spreads, while faith in the government’s response evaporates. What’s worse, the economic support schemes available earlier in the crisis have largely been dismantled.

As infection rates soar, hospitality venues are either voluntarily closing their doors or are managing a plunge in bookings. According to figures from Opentable, seated diner numbers in the past week have slumped to about a fifth below the equivalent period in 2019. Pubs, theatres and nightclubs are similarly struggling. With speculation mounting over the need for tougher restrictions, the prognosis looks bleak.

Sunak has been keen to point to measures introduced before Omicron that could help, such as business rates relief for eligible retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England, and VAT at a reduced rate of 12.5% for hospitality until March. However, there are signs that further action could be coming soon, after the chancellor flew back from California to meet virtually with business chiefs on Friday, who pressed him to intervene.

The International Monetary Fund told Sunak last week that contingency plans for a mini-furlough would be required if Omicron forces the government into closing parts of the economy, although vaccines and other mitigating measures would make the kind of severe lockdowns and extensive support deployed a year ago unnecessary.

It’s a message taken on by the Bank of England, which argued last week that inflationary pressures were more important to respond to than Omicron, as it raised interest rates for the first time in three years, arguing that successive waves of Covid had tended to come with a reduced impact on GDP and consumer spending. As the Omicron situation worsens and Threadneedle Street withdraws its accommodative stance, Treasury assistance will be increasingly important.

Ahead of the Christmas break the top priority should be to support businesses and households through a difficult winter, in response to both the Omicron economic chill and the unfolding cost of living crisis. Grants and loans for hospitality, travel and leisure companies in the worst-affected sectors of the economy are the best place to start, while a targeted reboot of furlough should be announced to operate in lockstep with any tighter restrictions.

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, believes such a version of furlough is vital, despite Treasury reluctance to focus it on specific sectors. While No 11 has long argued that a sectoral approach is too difficult, these claims are overdone, he says, as this was exactly the approach taken for state-backed grants.

To ensure value for money, and that the hardest-hit sectors are helped most, threshold tests could be applied; such as if a venue has closed its doors, or if VAT returns show at least a 50% fall in revenue. Austria has extended its furlough scheme until March 2022 with similar tests for access.

“Whatever the imminent cause of that economic pain, the right policy answer is to provide targeted economic support. Reviving a more limited version of the furlough scheme is the easiest way to do that and protect household living standards,” Bell said.

With a targeted approach the chancellor would meet both the test of responding to Omicron, while recognising that the landscape of the pandemic has fundamentally changed thanks to the vaccine programme.

The exit strategy should be, it is hoped, clearer than in earlier waves, making the case stronger still for temporary, targeted support. To dither for longer would put to waste the progress made from the billions of pounds already spent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid self-isolation cut to seven days with negative test in England

The Covid self-isolation period has been cut to seven days in a move that could save Christmas for thousands of people and ease mounting staff shortages. From Tuesday, new guidance will enable the 10-day self-isolation period for vaccinated people in England who have tested positive for coronavirus to be reduced by three days if they get the all-clear from lateral flow tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

While it looks unlikely that Boris Johnson will tighten coronavirus restrictions in England before Christmas, his Scottish and Welsh counterparts have announced new rules for sporting events to curb the spread of Omicron.Here, the PA news agency looks at how rules in the four UK nations compare.– How have the rules changed in Wales?From December 26, sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant which is rising quickly across Wales.Fans will no longer be allowed to attend either indoor or outdoor sporting events.A £3 million Spectator Sports Fund will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel And Leisure#Fading#Uk#Omicron#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
The Independent

£375m fund to help businesses facing Covid curbs

A fund of £375 million will help businesses hit by the latest coronavirus restrictions over the next three weeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said.It includes an additional £175 million as a result of the Treasury’s announcement on Sunday, the First Minister said.However a group representing hospitality said more money will be needed to meet the shortfall expected in coming weeks, while the Scottish Conservatives said the grants should be delivered before the new year.The hospitality sector will return to a table service-only rule from December 27.Groups of customers will need to be kept at least a metre apart, while the advice...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, before the Omicron variant of the coronavirusposed a further threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.1%...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy