U.S. Politics

Dr. Fauci: VP Kamala Harris was 'taken a bit out of context'

NBC News
 2 days ago

hail dictator biden
2d ago

and now we know why they keep harris hidden alot. or allow biden to speak that often. other democrats got to play cleanup after biden and harris speak.

Guest
2d ago

Surprised that Fauci didn't take credit for all the variants he mentioned since they all stem from his Gain of Function experimentation in producing Covid in the first place! All the Covid deaths are on his head!

Al Bundy
2d ago

when democrats say something was "taken out of context" it means they got caught lying.

Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Anthony Fauci
Kamala Harris
rolling out

Kamala Harris loses 2 advisers in 1 month

There’s going to be another shakeup in Vice President Kamala Harris’ camp as her senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders is expected to leave her position before the end of the year. Ashley Etienne, the vice president’s communications director, announced last month that she would leave in December as well, which marks two senior-level exits in the past month.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Omicron#Meet The Press
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses major issues facing the Biden Administration in new interview

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not support the Build Back Better Act, a key part of the Biden administration's legislative agenda, while cold weather and the Omicron variant are driving an increase in COVID-19 infections -- both major challenges for the Biden administration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to discuss her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House clarifies Harris' statement that the admin 'didn't see' delta, omicron variants coming

The White House is attempting to clarify previous comments from Vice President Kamala Harris about the government's foresight into the COVID-19 delta and omicron variants. "The Vice President’s comments referred to the exact kind of mutation," said a statement by a Harris adviser obtained by Fox News on Saturday. "The administration knew mutations were possible, it [is] the reason we ordered extra tests, extra gear and extra PPE."
POTUS
raleighnews.net

Kamala Harris responds to ridiculous headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Crain's Chicago Business

Kamala Harris rolls out plan to reduce high maternal mortality rates

(Bloomberg) — Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday announced a plan to reduce the country’s alarmingly high maternal mortality rate by improving pregnancy and postpartum care nationwide. The strategy includes calling for states to extend postpartum coverage under Medicaid from 2 to 12 months and designating “birthing-friendly” hospitals. “Maternal mortality and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
HEALTH

