Holland Out Against Jets

By Alain Poupart
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will not have rookie safety Jevon Holland for the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium after all.

There was some hope that Holland would be able to play after being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but he after being listed as questionable he was downgraded to OUT Sunday morning.

This means the Dolphins will be without two of their top rookies against the Jets, with first-round pick wide receiver Jaylen Waddle currently on the COVID-19 list. Running back Phillip Lindsay also is on the COVID-19 list.

Holland's absence will be mitigated somewhat by the return of fellow starter Brandon Jones, who will be back after missing two games with an elbow injury. To bolster the safety position, the Dolphins also elevated Sheldrick Redwine from the practice earlier in the week.

Jones likely will start alongside veteran Eric Rowe against the Jets.

Holland has been outstanding as a rookie after arriving as a second-round pick out of Oregon with one of the picks the Dolphins obtained in the big Laremy Tunsil trade back in September 2019.

Holland is tied for second on the team in interceptions with two and tied for second in passes defenses with nine, to go along with his two sacks.

