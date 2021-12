According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets game that was set to be played today has been canceled. Denver only has one player in health and safety protocols (Bol Bol), while the Nets have most of their roster including players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul Millsap, and Kyrie Irving. This is now the fourth game this season the NBA has postponed due to COVID.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO