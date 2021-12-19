Sandi Squicquero: The everlasting manger

When I could no longer make memories with Dad, I was able to help him remember everything and everyone he loved in his life, even if just for a few moments. I had brought Dad photo albums to his “home,” and we’d often leaf through the pages, talking about our family. At times, it was as though something would click and he’d recognize someone, but, just as quickly, he would forget. I’m not sure why I would get so irritated that he couldn’t remember anyone because he was perfectly fine not knowing. Probably because I was there often, he’d point to my picture and say, “I like this one.” I’d always respond with “Yes, me too; she’s a keeper,” and then he’d chuckle. I never knew if he was laughing because he thought I was making a joke or was thinking about the girl in the photo. Either way, it became a routine that we both enjoyed.
Comments / 0