Sandi Squicquero: The everlasting manger

At the time of the first Christmas faithful Jews were looking in anticipation for the promised Messiah, but I imagine most had grown weary and were totally wrapped up in their own lives. After all, it had been about four hundred years since they had heard from the Lord. When Jesus came as promised, even those who were faithfully anticipating the Messiah were likely to be looking in all the wrong places. I find no reason to be critical of them. I suspect that you and I would have been very much like them. It had been a very long time since God had spoken to them. They had been living under the domination of foreign totalitarian governments for several hundred years. These rulers were often cruel and demanding. If I am honest about my own heart, it seems to me that my search for the Promised One would have dimmed in light of my concerns for survival. I suspect that if I had been looking at all, I would have been looking for a victorious warrior to run the Romans out of my country. After all, a part of Old Testament prophecy about the Messiah looked forward to the coming of Victorious King at the end of time. Regardless, I would have been exactly wrong, but it did not have to be that way.

