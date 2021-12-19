ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

General Motors Stock (GM): $74 Price Target From Wells Fargo

pulse2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a $74 price target from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) have received a...

pulse2.com

Related
Forbes

What Next For Toyota Motor Corp?

Toyota Motor’s stock (NYSE: TM) rose by 3% since Q2 FY 2022 earnings. The company has managed the global chip shortage better than its peers as evidenced by the fact that global sales volume was nearly flat compared to the previous year when most other automobile companies saw a fall in volume. Recently, the company s announced they will be investing $13.6 billion in battery technology over the next decade, including a $9 billion investment in production indicating a shift toward adding higher volume of electric vehicles in its line-up. In recently announced Q2 FY 2022, the company reported revenue as ¥7.5 trillion ($68.5 billion), up by 11% y-o-y. The earnings were recorded at ¥45.01 compared to ¥33.66 in the same period of the previous year. The company also did a five-for-one stock split as of September 30, 2021 though there was no impact on ADR pricing as the ratio was adjusted to 1 ADR to 10 ordinary shares (previously 1 ADR to 2 ordinary shares)
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors V8 Engine Valve Lifter Lawsuit Claims Recall Is Needed

Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors over valve lifter-related issues in Cadillac, Chevy and GMC vehicles equipped with certain versions of its Small Block V8 engines. According to Car Complaints, a total of nine plaintiffs filed this class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
CARS
Memphis Business Journal

FedEx receives first electric vehicles from GM's BrightDrop

Recently, FedEx took a small step toward completing its large goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040. The delivery services giant has received its first electric light commercial vehicles (LCV) from BrightDrop, General Motors’ electric delivery and logistics business. FedEx had announced it was BrightDrop’s first customer in January 2021.
INDUSTRY
State
Michigan State
pulse2.com

Nike Stock (NKE): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal 2022 financial results for its second quarter ended November 30, 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Ford's Latest Chip Deal Will Boost Its Business

In a change from decades of auto industry practice, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been moving to take control of important parts of its supply chain. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Dec. 9, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear look at Ford's recent deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and how that fits into Ford CEO Jim Farley's plan to revamp how the company manufactures its vehicles.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Enerpac Tool Group Stock (EPAC): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) fell 9.19% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE: EPAC) fell 9.19% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. These are the highlights:
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock (TTNP): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Titan Pharmaceuticals announcing that it has commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Titan engaged Maxim Group LLC as its exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Overseas Shipholding Stock (OSG): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 filing.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Citrix Systems Stock (CTXS): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a Bloomberg report that Elliott Management partnered with Vista Equity Partners to make a joint bid for Citrix Systems. Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn had joined the Citrix board of directors in 2015 but stepped down last year.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

EQONEX Stock (EQOS): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of EQONEX Ltd (NASDAQ: EQOS) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of EQONEX Ltd (NASDAQ: EQOS) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to EQONEX announcing that its Board of Directors is engaged in a broad review of the strategic direction of the company.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Cassava Sciences Stock (SAVA): Why The Price Surged

The shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) were halted this morning. This is why it happened. The shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) were halted this morning. Chatter about Cassava Sciences spread on social media this morning. The stock price of Cassava Sciences increased by over 40% pre-market...
STOCKS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark Infinite Route

General Motors has filed to trademark Infinite Route, GM Authority has uncovered. Filed on December 14th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97170994. The application carries a Nice Classification category of 09, which is primarily reserved for information technology equipment and other similar electronics. Under the Goods and Services category, the application lists a use case of “downloadable and recorded computer software for the semi-autonomous driving of motor land vehicles.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors could be fearing uncertainty as the sector is currently facing supply chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 restrictions. Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has...
ECONOMY

