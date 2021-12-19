General Motors Stock (GM): $74 Price Target From Wells Fargo

Toyota Motor’s stock (NYSE: TM) rose by 3% since Q2 FY 2022 earnings. The company has managed the global chip shortage better than its peers as evidenced by the fact that global sales volume was nearly flat compared to the previous year when most other automobile companies saw a fall in volume. Recently, the company s announced they will be investing $13.6 billion in battery technology over the next decade, including a $9 billion investment in production indicating a shift toward adding higher volume of electric vehicles in its line-up. In recently announced Q2 FY 2022, the company reported revenue as ¥7.5 trillion ($68.5 billion), up by 11% y-o-y. The earnings were recorded at ¥45.01 compared to ¥33.66 in the same period of the previous year. The company also did a five-for-one stock split as of September 30, 2021 though there was no impact on ADR pricing as the ratio was adjusted to 1 ADR to 10 ordinary shares (previously 1 ADR to 2 ordinary shares)

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO