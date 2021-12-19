ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold and sunny Monday ahead; chance of showers on Christmas

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
pix11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The December chill is upon us! Early morning showers gave way to afternoon sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures topped out in the 40s across the city, but the wind chills made it feel 5-10 degrees colder. As we look ahead to the days leading up to...

pix11.com

