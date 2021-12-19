French economic rebound, inflation to moderate next year – central bank

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Companies are budgeting for the biggest increase in wages since 2008, said David Harrison in The Wall Street Journal. A survey by the Conference Board released last week found that "companies are setting aside an average 3.9 percent of total payroll for wage increases next year." That encompasses raising the ranges of minimum, median, and maximum salaries, potentially "affecting workers across a company's pay scale." Roughly 39 percent of the survey's 229 companies pointed to inflation as a factor in their budgeting decision. But other indications suggest that the tight labor market is also playing a role. According to the Atlanta Fed, "those who switched jobs between August and October saw a median wage increase of 5.1 percent vs. 3.7 percent for those who stayed in their current jobs."
