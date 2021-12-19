BlackRock Stock (BLK): $1,141 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI ) increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI ) – a leader in the design, manufacture, and integration of electric power systems and service, including on-site power, circuit protective, and control power solutions – increased by over 25% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Pioneer Power Solutions announcing a significant order for its E-Bloc product.
