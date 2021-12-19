BlackRock Stock (BLK): $1,141 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

The stock price of PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) increased by 11.49% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of PolarityTE Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) – a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials – increased by 11.49% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to PolarityTE announcing that it has submitted its complete response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clinical hold correspondence regarding its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for SkinTE with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers. And as previously disclosed, the primary hold issues are certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) items, including the assay to demonstrate the potency of SkinTE.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO