ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Medical marijuana and autism: 'I'm getting my boy back,' mom says

By Natalie Angley, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first, Joann Fouquette's son, Ezra, was hitting all the milestones. It's what every new mom hopes for: a happy, healthy baby. But around 17 months, things started to change. He stopped speaking. He started covering his ears and hitting his head on the floor like something was bothering...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Verywell Health

No, COVID Vaccines Can't Cause Infertility in Kids

A recent poll found that many parents are worried the COVID-19 vaccine may negatively impact their child’s fertility in the future. Experts emphasize that there is no truth to this claim. Parents should speak to a trusted medical professional when making the decision to vaccinate their child against COVID-19. Vaccination...
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

New autism marker discovered in kids

Why do so many children with autism often suffer from epilepsy? Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered an important brain protein that quiets overactive brain cells and is at abnormally low levels in children with autism. This protein can be detected in the cerebrospinal fluid, making it a promising marker to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Psych Centra

Exploring How ADHD Medications Work

ADHD medications work on brain chemistry to relieve symptoms in children and adults. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common condition in children and adults. Symptoms often include:. an inability to focus. persistent inattention. hyperactivity. impulsive behavior. Medications for ADHD help manage these symptoms by affecting the levels of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

What Are Signs of Autism in Infants?

Reduced eye contact or facial expressions may be early signs of autism in babies. Recognizing them is a first step towards diagnosis. Having a baby can be an exciting and enjoyable time, even with the sleepless nights or seemingly endless diaper changes. However, along with joy, parenthood also brings with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Many psychiatric patients getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses -- and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Brain Research#Cdc#Cnn
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chartattack.com

Why Is the Older Age Group More Likely to Use Medical Marijuana?

There has been an incremental shift seen in older people as they are shifting towards using medical marijuana as a source of treatment. This may as well be seen as something of a drastic shift in perspectives, but in reality, it all depends on how well known these people are of the medicinal benefits that cannabis possesses. There is no doubt that there are numerous health benefits associated with cannabis. What is even more interesting is that most of these benefits are targeted towards the elderly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Reason.com

Is Fentanyl-Tainted Marijuana 'Something Real' or 'Just an Urban Legend'?

Taken at face value, recent reports of fentanyl-tainted marijuana in Connecticut highlight the hazards inherent in the black market created by drug prohibition. Consumers who buy illegal drugs rarely know for sure exactly what they are getting, and the retail-level dealers who sell those drugs to them may be equally in the dark. But even in a market where such uncertainty prevails, opioid overdoses among drug users who claim to have consumed nothing but cannabis—like earlier, better documented reports of fentanyl mixed with cocaine—raise puzzling questions about what is going on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
southernminn.com

Scientists Find Clue to Links Between Autism, Epilepsy

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with autism have low levels of a protein that quiets overactive brain cells, which may explain why so many have epilepsy, according to a new study. Because the protein can be detected in cerebrospinal fluid, it may have promise as a marker...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

New Hope for People Living With a Genetic Cause of Autism

Summary: Gene editing may provide hope for the treatment of Fragile X, the leading genetic cause of autism. Fragile X syndrome, or FXS, a leading genetic cause of autism, affects around one in 4,000 males and one in 6,000 females. Its symptoms include increased anxiety, intellectual disability, repetitive behaviors, social communication deficits, and abnormal sensory processing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy