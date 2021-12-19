ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Are the Patriots contenders or pretenders after their loss to the Colts?

By Mark Daniels, The Providence Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It’s natural to overreact in the NFL. That’s what happens when you get one game a week. There’s an instant reaction whether your team won or lost. The sky is falling one week. The Super Bowl is in sight the next.

The season is a rollercoaster of emotions and that’s why we love it.

On Saturday night, the Patriots went into Indianapolis and d ropped a lump of coal into the stockings of Patriots nation . When the team fell behind 20-0 in the third quarter, the Pats looked a lot like that squad that started 2021 with a 2-4 record. There were bad penalties, costly turnovers and rare special teams mistakes. It didn’t look like your typical Bill Belichick-coached football team.

Then, as the Patriots scored 17-straight points in the fourth quarter, there was hope. They looked like that squad that just won seven straight games. But like most rollercoaster rides, there was another steep drop and the Patriots' hopes came crashing down as Indianapolis handed them a 27-17 loss .

“This was a very meaningful game in December and we just didn’t come out ready to play,” said Patriots tight end Hunter Henry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UPq3_0dR11cJf00
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Skai Moore (55) works to bring down New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Grace Hollars/IndyStar

The Patriots came into this contest as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The loss drops them to No. 3 in the conference with a huge matchup with the Buffalo Bills next week at Gillette Stadium. There’s no denying that their performance on Saturday was a gut-punch. They came out of the bye week looking worse, not better, after some rest.

That begs the question – are the Patriots for real? Was this performance a sign of the Pats coming down to earth? Or was this game an exception to the Patriots recent standard?

In the world of the NFL, a game like this will elicit plenty of emotions. Here’s two ways to look at Saturday's loss — the Patriots could be in trouble, or this loss might not matter.

Reasons to be concerned

The Patriots received a ton of good luck during their seven-game win streak. Think for a moment about the players they didn’t have to face and the injuries others were facing during that run.

Against Carolina, they saw a limited Christian McCaffrey and an injured Sam Darnold. Against Cleveland, the Browns were without backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Against Atlanta, the Falcons were without leading rusher Cordarrelle Patterson. The Titans were without Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. Then the Pats went into Buffalo and beat the Bills playing in gale-force winds.

Listen, the NFL is a war of attrition, but that above list is ridiculous. It’s fair to wonder if Saturday’s loss was the Pats coming down to earth against better competition. In this game, the Colts had Jonathan Taylor and the NFL’s leading rusher ran for 170 yards, securing the win with a 67-yard touchdown run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFuMK_0dR11cJf00
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) works to shove New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) out of bounds Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Grace Hollars/IndyStar

There’s also Mac Jones. Now, Jones is en route to having one of the best seasons ever for a rookie quarterback. That makes this season a success no matter what happens. However, he’s a rookie and he makes mistakes. We saw two big ones on Saturday with those two turnovers, one in the red zone.

It’s also fair to wonder if the Pats lack confidence in their passing game. With 8:57 left, the team opted for a 25-yard field goal instead of letting Jones for it on fourth-and-7 from the 7-yard line.

Offensively, the Patriots don’t look dynamic. They have to run the ball efficiently to win. That’s fine when you have a young quarterback, but the difficulty they're having in the red zone is concerning. They entered this week scoring touchdowns on 54.3% of their trips to the red zone — 26th in the NFL.

That’s not good enough. They need to score more touchdowns. That hurt them on Saturday and it feels like a common problem this year.

Reasons not to overreact

Saturday’s performance was tough to watch. Some issues (struggles in the red-zone and the pass game)  aren't new this year. Other problems felt like you could chalk it up to an off night.

That certainly seemed like the case on special teams. A blocked punt led to a touchdown. An offside call on a missed field goal led to another try and three points. Special teams cost the Patriots 10 points on Saturday.

“If we play like this, we won’t win many more games this season,” said Matthew Slater.

Well, here’s the silver lining – the Patriots' defense (for the most part) did its job on the road against a tough team. The defense allowed 17 points on Saturday night. You’ll take that any weekend, on the road against a playoff contender.

Now, allowing 226 rushing yards is never ideal and that last touchdown by Taylor was a killer, but this defense isn’t overrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGkN6_0dR11cJf00
A pass to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) falls incomplete while being guarded by New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Grace Hollars/IndyStar

According to FiveThirtyEight.com , the Pats' chances for a playoff bye fell to 18% with the loss. Their chance to make the playoffs is still up at 97%. The Patriots look like a playoff team because they have an elite defense. It would be a shocker if cornerback J.C. Jackson and edge rusher Matthew Judon didn’t receive Pro Bowl or All-Pro accolades.

You win in the NFL when you have a good defense and that’s why we shouldn’t overreact to what happened in Indy — New England's defense still gave them a chance to win. The Devin McCourty interception spoke volumes.

On offense, it was a struggle. The Pats were also without leading rusher Damien Harris. Seeing Jones battle back after throwing his second interception was also a good sign. The rookie didn’t fold. The Pats still had a chance.

"I kind of like how we fought," said Judon. "We didn't hang our heads."

The verdict

Let’s not overreact.

We’re going to learn a lot about the Patriots next weekend. The Bills will come to Gillette Stadium motivated. The Patriots have three games left and Sunday's game against Buffalo is the biggest one. After that, you have the Jacksonville Jaguars and they’re a disaster followed by the Dolphins in Miami. The Pats could probably lose to the Bills and still make the playoffs, but that would suggest this 2021 team isn't a real contender.

As of right now, the Patriots should still feel good about their chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrHTk_0dR11cJf00
New England Patriots players swarm Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Grace Hollars/IndyStar

In December and January, it’s not unusual for teams to rely on their defense and run game. The Patriots have an elite defense and they can run the ball efficiently. We have a large enough sample size to feel confident in both areas. If the Patriots can get healthy and stay healthy, they should be able to overcome having a rookie quarterback who will make mistakes.

Let’s not forget that for the most part, Jones is playing well. Through 15 weeks, he has 3,168 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. At this point in the season, Jones has the 11th most passing yards in NFL history for a rookie.

“We have to flush this game down the toilet and just roll,” said Jones.

“We can’t let one loss hurt us and ruin our season,” added McCourty.

One loss shouldn’t make you lose hope in the Patriots. Not quite yet.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Are the Patriots contenders or pretenders after their loss to the Colts?

