New ‘The Batman’ Movie Inspired by Kurt Cobain

By Martin Kielty
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 2 days ago
The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves said he’d based his version of the character on Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and explained why Robert Pattinson was the right actor to depict him. Reeves’ superhero franchise reboot is set to arrive in theaters on March. 4, with the first...

Collider

Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is (Shockingly) Inspired by Kurt Cobain, Reveals Matt Reeves

Revisiting Batman on the big screen doesn’t mean you have to revisit the same story, director Matt Reeves gets that. In an interview with Empire, Reeves detailed how his version of the superhero will be different from the ones we’ve seen before. The most startling revelation that he made—and honestly, we should’ve seen this coming—is that Bruce Wayne in his film, The Batman, is inspired by grunge icon Kurt Cobain.
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

One of Kurt Cobain’s Childhood Homes Can Be Yours For Just $279,900

One of Kurt Cobain’s childhood homes is for sale, and it can be yours for just $279,900. Cobain lived in the house — located at 413 S Fleet St. in Montesano, Washington — with his father Don following his parent’s divorce. Cobain was 11 years old at the time, and, according to the Charles R. Cross biography Heavier Than Heaven, he had his own room with round windows resembling a ship.
REAL ESTATE
American Songwriter

Kurt Cobain’s Seven Greatest Quotes

There are many reasons to love an artist. If that person is a musician, you may love their singing voice. You may love the way they talk to the press. You may love their outfits, the genre they write in or you might like any number of choices they make.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Weezer Thought They’d Be The ‘Next Nirvana’ After Death Of Kurt Cobain

The next Nirvana? That's how Weezer's Rivers Cuomo says he thought the band would be received after the release of their 1994 self-titled debut album. He told Rolling Stone, “I seriously thought we were the next Nirvana, and I thought the world was going to perceive us that way, like a super-important, super-powerful, heartbreaking heavy rock band, and as serious artists. That’s how I saw us.”
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

Is Batman Returns a Christmas Movie?

Batman Returns (1992) is undoubtedly one of the most bizarre movies ever made. You wouldn’t expect anything less from a Tim Burton movie, but even then, it’s a hard movie to pin down. It's a Batman movie, a comic book movie, and somewhere between an action and sci-fi movie—that much is clear. But is the superhero showdown also a Christmas movie?
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Director Releases New Riddler-Inspired Motion Poster

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a new motion poster which creates a haunting teaser image of Robert Pattinson's Batman going to war with wits (and lots of blood) against Paul Dano's Riddler. A lot The Batman's early appeal with fans has been Reeves' aesthetic and presentation of what a lot of fans are now referring to as "Batman Se7en" – i.e., a dark noir serial killer vs. detective story – in this case with a super hero twist. Well, that's exactly the kind of genre tone this new motion poster for The Batman conveys – as you can see for yourself, below!
MOVIES
/Film

Paul Dano's Riddler In The Batman Was Inspired By The Zodiac Killer

One of the many reasons why Matt Reeves was such an exciting pick to direct "The Batman" was his willingness to bring unexpected, yet thematically on-point inspirations and influences into his work — and not solely in terms of other movies. either. Think of how Reeves turned the trilogy-capper of the new "Planet of the Apes" films, "War for the Planet of the Apes," into not just a David Lean-sized epic, but a downright biblical tale where he transformed the ape leader Caesar into a very thinly-veiled allegory for Moses leading his people out of slavery and into the promised land.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Zoë Kravitz Studied Real Cat Fights to Play Catwoman in ‘The Batman’

Whether played with slinky sensuality by Michelle Pfeiffer in “Batman Returns” or as a high-rise-scaling vixen by Halle Berry in “Catwoman,” Selina Kyle is best identified by her feline agility in a crisis. That same catlike prowess extended to Zoë Kravitz’s turn as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” coming out next year from Warner Bros. In a new interview with Empire Magazine (via Collider), Kravitz talked about how she studied actual cat and lion fights to get into character. The idea, she said, came to her while working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo — who choreographed stunts on “Once Upon...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Wants A Constantine Sequel

Constantine star Keanu Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another film made. The Matrix star sat down on Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming entry in that franchise. But, during their conversation, Reeves revealed that he's been trying to get another Constantine off the ground. Even more interesting is the fact that no one seems to be particularly motivated to bring that to fruition. This must be a letdown for fans of the DC Comics character as they would love any morsel of the brit on the big screen. However, it seems unlikely that will happen any time soon. That isn't going to stop Reeves from trying it looks like. He's been firm that he loves Constantine, and anything is possible. For fans of the property, one only has to look at some of the more recent developments in the DC movie landscape to hold onto the hope that nothing really ever dies.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
