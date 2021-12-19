ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Podcast Sunday – The Leafs Convo and Off The Post Radio

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. *******If you are interested in sponsorship or advertising your business in the Greater Toronto / Southern Ontario area on this column,...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Maurice
SFGate

Spotify Buys Podcast Tech Company Whooshkaa, Which Turns Radio Shows Into Podcasts

Spotify has acquired Whooshkaa, an Australia-based podcast technology platform whose core capability lets radio broadcasters convert their existing audio content into on-demand podcasts. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Spotify said it plans to integrate Whooshkaa’s broadcast-to-podcast technology into Megaphone, the enterprise podcast and ad platform it bought last...
BUSINESS
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convo#Advertising#Leafs#Twitter Lot#Fullpressnhl#Anthonymingioni#Mikeinbuffalo#Nyr#Offthepostradio
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bracing for the Storm

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens have been adding to their lengthy injury list almost daily this season and yesterday was no exception. Both Mathieu Perreault and Joel Armia were put on injured reserved, but what’s more worrying is that Arturri Lehkonen was placed on the NHL’s Covid protocol.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Undefeated Week Ahead!

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to postponed all cross-border games until Christmas. As the Canadiens were headed to the USA for 3 games against the Islanders, Rangers and Devils it effectively means that they won't be playing until at least December 28th. I highly doubt things will be all better by then but who knows...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
theleafsnation.com

TLN Radio EP 15: Leafs COVID break, World Juniors, and the Olympics

Episode 15 of TLN Radio is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube!. This week, Caroline Szwed, Kyle Cushman, Nick Barden, and Scott Maxwell discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs COVID pause, the upcoming World Juniors, and the status of NHLers at the Olympics. We also dive into Spider-Man: No...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leafs shutdown until after Christmas break, sign Voit to ELC

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs are part of an ever-growing group of clubs that have been shut down by the National Hockey League due to concern with the number of positive COVID cases. The number of positive cases increased from four...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Looking back and what's ahead for the Sens!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With the Ottawa Senators having all 3 home games postponed this week, Sens fans will have to wait until Dec. 27th to see their hometown team on the ice in Washington. When you add the NYR and Nashville games that were postponed in November, Ottawa will need to reschedule 5 homes games when all is said and done!
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Source: If the Players pull out of the Olympics the NHL could pause 20 days

We are hitting a breaking point with Covid right now and talking to sources I am starting to believe the Olympics aren’t in the cards for the NHLers. If the Olympics are a No-Go, the NHL Olympic break in February could be moved up into January to help alleviate Covid concerns. The feeling at the league is split on this. Some feeling that if you stop the league starting up will be close to impossible, others feeling with half the games being postponed there is little choice...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Told that this weekend the Canadiens got aggressive; Mon's Buzzcast

With the uncertainty of the season, there may be a silent early push to trade your rentals and/or players who are not part of your rebuild, and I had no less than four sources tell me that this past weekend Gorton was calling around trying this o find homes for Chiarot, Gallagher, Petry, Savard, and even Hoffman.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Larkin’s role, and Larkin’s roll

It’s a good time to try a little more catch up. I’ve gone on, ad nauseum, about my transitioning from the blog while a replacement is being worked on. In gratitude to Eric, Ek, and all of you I’m doing the very best I can to try and at least let the Wings blog stay somewhat relevant.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes have lengthy break after games postponed

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The NHL just announced that upcoming cross-border games have been postponed, meaning the Carolina Hurricanes won’t play a game until Monday, December 27, when they face the Florida Panthers. This means Carolina’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday will be postponed. This...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boudreau gets opportunity for mini training camp with Canucks postponements

The Vancouver Canucks won't play a game again until at least Dec. 27. But unlike a number of clubs around the league, the Canucks haven't been shut down. Players who are not in Covid protocol are practicing on Monday at Rogers Arena. Already riding high with a 6-0-0 record since...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy