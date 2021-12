FLORENCE – A sprawling Superfund site here will get clean-up funds from the nation’s new infrastructure law, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The former Roebling Steel Co. complex, which occupied a heavily polluted site along the Delaware River, is one of seven ‘backlogged’ sites in New Jersey to get Superfund money from the law.

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO